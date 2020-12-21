BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
ATGT set to tee off next month

ATGT set to tee off next month

GOLF: The All Thailand Golf Tour (ATGT) has unveiled its full schedule for the 2021 season, featuring 12 events with a record total purse of B40 million.

Golf
By Bangkok Post

Monday 21 December 2020, 02:30PM

Pavit Tangkamolprasert on his way to winning the 2020 Boonchu Ruangkit Championship. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Pavit Tangkamolprasert on his way to winning the 2020 Boonchu Ruangkit Championship. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The new season will begin with the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima next month.

The seventh edition of the event will be held at Rancho Charnvee Resort and Country Club from Jan 14-17, offering a total prize fund of B4mn.

Pavit Tangkamolprasert won the tournament at the same venue in January.

It will be followed by the E-san Open (Feb 11-14) at Singha Park Khon Kaen Golf Club and the Singha Classic (Feb 25-28) at Royal Hills Golf Resort and Spa in Nakhon Nayok.

The Singha Classic will see its total purse increased from B2mn to B3mn.

The Thailand Masters, the oldest and most lucrative event on the tour with a total prize fund of B5mn, will take place at Santiburi Country Club in Chiang Rai from April 1-4.

The date for the Thongchai Jaidee Foundation tournament, one of the most important events on the circuit, will be determined later.

ATGT commissioner Jakraphong Thongyai said the 23-year-old tour will continue to give chances to players to develop their skills.

“During this tough time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to announce our full schedule for the coming season. Our players will have more opportunities to play. It will be the biggest ever total purse of about B40 million,” he said.

Only a few tournaments were held this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Among its sponsors are the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund and Singha Corporation.

