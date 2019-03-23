THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
At least 10 drown after van-trailer crash

KANCHANABURI: At least 10 people, mostly migrant workers, drowned after a 10-wheel trailer truck and a passenger van plunged into a canal following a crash in Tha Muang district around noon on Saturday (Mar 23).

accidents
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 23 March 2019, 02:42PM

Divers and rescue workers search for victims following a crash involving a passenger van and a trailer truck on Saturday in Tha Muang district of Kanchanaburi. Phot: 123 Khondee Mee Namjai via Bangkok Post

As of 1.40pm on Saturday, eight bodies were retrieved and four people rescued.

The fatal crash took place at Srasetthi intersection in tambon Ban Muang around 12.20pm when the passenger van carrying migrant workers crashed with the trailer truck at the intersection. The force of the crash threw the two vehicles into a roadside canal, with 14 people inside, according to a rescue team and Thai media reports.

About 100 rescue workers, divers, police and soldiers were deployed to the scene to help search for the victims. Eight bodies were retrieved from the canal. The dead included a pregnant woman. Four people were safely rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, said a member of the rescue team.

It was believed 2-3 people were still in the canal, believed to have drowned. The search is ongoing.

Read original story here.

 

 

