AstraZeneca vaccine drive to start tomorrow

AstraZeneca vaccine drive to start tomorrow

THAILAND: After a brief delay over safety concerns, Thailand will finally begin rolling out the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from tomorrow (Mar 16) with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha the first in line to receive the jab.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Monday 15 March 2021, 07:18PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha holds up two vials of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine on Feb 24. He will be the first in Thailand to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow (Mar 16). Photo: Bangkok Post.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha holds up two vials of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine on Feb 24. He will be the first in Thailand to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow (Mar 16). Photo: Bangkok Post.

Official sources confirmed the PM will receive the shot at 8:30am tomorrow at Government House prior to attending the weekly cabinet meeting. Other cabinet members are expected to follow.

The news comes after Thailand had suspended the use of the vaccine last Friday, the first country outside of Europe to do so, after blood clotting issues had transpired in various countries that had been administering the vaccine such as Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands.

AstraZeneca said yesterday it had conducted a “careful review” of data collected from more than 17 million people who had received the vaccination in the United Kingdom and European Union which concluded “no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.”

Dan About Thailand

The AstraZeneca vaccination is a key component of Thailand’s mass vaccination strategy with 61 million doses reserved.

So far 200,000 doses of the Chinese manufactured vaccine from Sinovac have been used to vaccinate the first recipients, including Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, with a further 800,000 doses arriving on Mar 20.

Nasa12 | 15 March 2021 - 20:25:02 

Today, a young nurse aged 30 died of a blood clot after taking AstraZenicas in Norway.  and more are in hospitals around Norway critically ill. Good luck Pm.

 

