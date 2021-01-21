BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
AstraZeneca vaccine approved, 50,000 doses due in February

AstraZeneca vaccine approved, 50,000 doses due in February

BANGKOK: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 50,000 doses of it will arrive in Thailand in February.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 January 2021, 10:53PM

The FDA has approved the registration of the COVID-19 vaccine produced in Italy by AstraZeneca Co. Photo: AFP

The FDA has approved the registration of the COVID-19 vaccine produced in Italy by AstraZeneca Co. Photo: AFP

FDA secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum said on Thursday (Jan 21) that the FDA approved the registration of the vaccine, produced in Italy by AstraZeneca Co, on Wednesday after the firm had submitted nearly 10,000 pages of its documents for vaccine registration for emergency use on Dec 22 last year, reports the Bangkok Post.

The FDA had examined the documents by taking into consideration the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr Paisarn. 

A total of 50,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive in Thailand in February. The import licence and vaccine registration will be valid for one year. A Reuters source said the approval applied only to doses manufactured overseas.

Mr Paisarn added the Department of Medical Sciences will randomly examine the vaccine for its efficacy and safety before it can be used on people.

AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, will gradually deliver the remaining 150,000 doses of the vaccine to Thailand in March and April, said the FDA secretary-general.

Dewa Phuket Resort

As for the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Siam Bioscience, the vaccine produced by the local firm could be available for use in May, he said.

The announcement by the FDA of the availability of 200,000 doses of the vaccine came as a surprise since it was not on the procurement plan unveiled by the government earlier.

Under that plan, the first type of vaccine Thais will use is Sinovac from China-based Sinovac Biotech, which will ship 2 million doses from February to April. Another 26mn doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made locally by Siam Bioscience Co Ltd will be available in the second half.

Up until now, there was no mention of the imported 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in briefings by authorities.

 

Phuket community
AstraZeneca jabs tipped to get nod for ‘emergency use’

How many guinea pigs they need? The General-prime minister is already vaccinated. I am sure, with hi...(Read More)

Phuket van driver pleas for police action over attempted murder

Maybe they'd be comfortable mediating this in a kindergarten as that's clearly where they be...(Read More)

Police confirm Phuket bypass road speed limit is 50km/h

Hence why so many number pates paint whit now, compared to five years ago....(Read More)

AstraZeneca jabs tipped to get nod for ‘emergency use’

British technology and science to the rescue ...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau eases re-entry for residents

Presumably you're talking about "permanent residency" status? Something which very few...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

PN still waiting for clarification restrictions. Well, as visitors may do nothing on Phuket (not vis...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

@ericphuket, Your experience underlines that all we read about laws/rules, including punishments, a...(Read More)

‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police

A group of women experienced the same, not pressed charges. Why not? RTP Captain 'has other thin...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirmed involved in protected forest encroachment

Interesting you blocked my comment about this yesterday, only for it to be confirmed today. Maybe th...(Read More)

Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again

Its a shame that one of Phuket's successes has come to this but it was inevitable. Very frustrat...(Read More)

 

