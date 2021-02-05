BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

THAILAND: The British/Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will ship 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand from a manufacturing plant based in Asia, rather than from Italy, in a bid to ensure no delivery delays, the government said yesterday (Feb 4).

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugshealthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Friday 5 February 2021, 08:33AM

NVI director Nakorn Premsri, left, joins Disease Control Department director-general Opas Kankawinphong, centre, and AstraZeneca Thailand president James Teak at a signing ceremony at Government House last November. Photo: Government House.

NVI director Nakorn Premsri, left, joins Disease Control Department director-general Opas Kankawinphong, centre, and AstraZeneca Thailand president James Teak at a signing ceremony at Government House last November. Photo: Government House.

The announcement was relayed by Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, who said AstraZeneca sent a letter on Wednesday explaining the steps it will take to avoid disruptions to vaccine deliveries to Thailand, following the European Union’s decision to temporarily suspend vaccine exports from the bloc.

That said, the minister stopped short of confirming the exact date when the vaccines are due to arrive in the country.

The letter, Mr Anutin said, also urged the government to approve the licences and permits required to import the vaccines, as they will now come from Asia rather than Europe.

This is important as AstraZeneca was only approved by the Thai Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to import COVID-19 vaccines from its manufacturing facilities in Europe.

Some 50,000 doses of the vaccines will be on their way to Thailand soon under this licence - however, the 150,000 doses which are scheduled to arrive in March and April will now be produced in Asia, as the EU moved to protect its own vaccine supplies by halting exports outside the region.

“We have put our best efforts in to secure vaccines, and we are expecting good news to come shortly,” Mr Anutin said.

Thanyapura

“If we get it, it will allow us to test our vaccine distribution network.

“Anyway, even if we don’t get it, it won’t have an impact on our plan to give 26 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Thais in June,” he said, adding the need for vaccines isn’t as urgent as before, as the outbreak in Samut Sakhon has been brought largely under control.

The Public Health Ministry has secured an additional 35 million doses from AstraZeneca, which means the government now has 61 million doses in total, enough to inoculate just over 30 million Thais as planned, Mr Anutin said.

While Siam Bioscience is expected to eventually produce AstraZeneca’s vaccine locally under a technology-transfer agreement, Mr Anutin said it is AstraZeneca’s responsibility to ensure Thailand gets the vaccines it had bought, regardless of where they were produced.

“We have signed a contract with AstraZeneca for at least 61 million doses, not with Siam Bioscience. If Siam Bioscience’s plant can’t produce the vaccine, it means nothing to us. This is because the purchase agreement clearly stated that AstraZeneca will provide the vaccine, not Siam Bioscience,” he stressed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Darasamut Underpass to close this Sunday
Trump refuses to testify in ‘unconstitutional’ impeachment trial
Land encroachment charges for Thanathorn, family
Coup is not our business, says army chief
Man punches, kicks pregnant boss over failing probation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fugitive husband caught! Students flee as principal brandishes gun at assembly! || February 4
Eight crewmen allowed on shore after a month docked in Phuket
Mains water supply outage to affect Cape Panwa
Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations
Firms eye jabs as national agenda
Leatherback turtles hatch at Khok Kloi
UN chief wants to ‘make sure’ Myanmar coup fails
Foreign buyers take B2bn housing project fraud case to DSI
PM approves B40bn in aid
Rewat confirmed PPAO President, ready to work

 

Phuket community
Coup is not our business, says army chief

My goodness. To change daily for having a fresh shirt must take 1.5 hour work to transfer all the in...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

"Everything is almost back to normal", said V/Gov. Yes, due to the strict anti Covid regim...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Stop the fearmongering Galong....(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

@Dukkk - Sort of, but they are there for public safety, looking out for morons that are clueless in ...(Read More)

Man punches, kicks pregnant boss over failing probation

What a scum bag...angry little boy in man's clothing...actually he still dresses like a little b...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Gee, already trying to blame Burmese for the upcoming increase in cases when the reality is there ar...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

@Goldwing, not willing persons should be persuaded for sake of all. Medical issues? Name them. Yup,...(Read More)

Foreign buyers take B2bn housing project fraud case to DSI

A good lesson to learn for foreigners. 1: Land Registration Offices are very 'inaccurate'. 2...(Read More)

PM approves B40bn in aid

This it’s not a aid, this working people have paid in to this Social Security for many many years....(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

It is funny Thai Authorities/Courts are so silent about the involvement of Karon-Kata Municipality t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Benihana Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 