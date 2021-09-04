The Phuket News
AstraZeneca-Pfizer vaccine mix to be employed from October

BANGKOK: The committee handling emergency vaccination doses and sites, has decided that Thailand will begin mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses starting in October.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccinehealth
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 4 September 2021, 12:15PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn has advised that the Kingdom’s current mixed vaccination approach uses Sinovac for the first dose and AstraZeneca as the second after a 3-4 week waiting period. The mix is currently the main vaccination plan for people above the age of 18.

A second practice using AstraZeneca as the first dose and Pfizer as the second dose with 4-12 weeks separation, is to become widespread starting in October once more Pfizer vaccine arrives. The country is slated to receive 10 million Pfizer doses during the final three months of this year.

A third approach, where two doses of Sinovac are boosted by a third dose of AstraZeneca after four weeks is also to be utilised.

The committee responsible was advised on its approach by a body studying immunity this past August 25, in which academic research from both Thailand and other nations was presented.

In addition, unvaccinated people who recovered from COVID-19 are to receive an immunity boosting shot of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer 1-3 months after recovery.

Dr. Sophon indicated that 12mn doses of Sinovac will arrive within the month followed by another 6mn doses in October, marking the end of orders. The supply will be used in the mixed approach until the end of the year. It was explained that no more orders would be placed for Sinovac until a newer generation able to cope with the virus’ latest strains is developed. However, orders may continue if research shows the jab can be used with children.

Addressing concerns that a booster shot poses the risk of cancer, the doctor explained the warning is only a general caution as the treatment has yet to receive extensive research. He acknowledged however, that the third vaccination shot could impact a person’s immune system.

CaptainJack69 | 04 September 2021 - 12:24:27 

What about people who've already been vaccinated with 2 shots of Sinovac? There's been talk of a 'booster'.

 

