AstraZeneca in Phuket, mass vaccination of elderly, people with risk medical conditions begins

AstraZeneca in Phuket, mass vaccination of elderly, people with risk medical conditions begins

PHUKET: The mass vaccination of people who are older than 60 years old and those with risk medical conditions by administering the first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be deployed in Phuket began yesterday (June7).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 June 2021, 11:42AM

An elderly person receives an AstraZeneca COVID vaccination at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin yesterday (June 7). Photo: PR Dept

An elderly person is assisted into the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin yesterday (June 7) to receive an AstraZeneca COVID vaccination. Photo: PR Dept

The drive is to vaccinate 24,000 people in the special risk group over three days. Photo: PR Phuket

An elderly person receives an AstraZeneca COVID vaccination at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin yesterday (June 7). Photo: PR Dept

The drive is to vaccinate 24,000 people in the special risk group over three days, concluding tomorrow (June 9), reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The local government report noted that the vaccinations came on the first day of mass vaccinations for Thai people nationwide.

National reports have marked that more than 300,000 people in the country received their first vaccination injection yesterday, which was designated by Bangkok officials as ‘national vaccination day’.

The vaccinations administered yesterday were carried at the six vaccination centres across the island, reported PR Phuket.

Medical staff and volunteers had wheelchairs available for those who have difficulty walking and helped the walking impaired to proceed through the vaccination process smoothly, the report added.

At the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort, golf carts were used to ferry people to and from the car park, the report noted.

No people were reported as suffering serious side effects from receiving vaccination injections, though medical staff were on standby for any such incidents, PR Phuket said.

So far, more than 24,000 people in the special risk group have registered in Phuket to be vaccinated, the report said.

Those from the special risk group unable to present themselves for vaccination over the three days will be able to receive a vaccination injection on Thursday (June 10), PR Phuket said.

PR Phuket this morning reported that as of Monday (June 7), about 67% of the target 466,587 of Phuket’s population had been injected with a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 98,949 had received their second shot.

A total of 386,049 people have registered for the vaccination drive in Phuket, the report added.

