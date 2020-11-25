Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

AstraZeneca COVID shots in Thailand by mid-2021

AstraZeneca COVID shots in Thailand by mid-2021

THAILAND: Thai people will get their first jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford by mid-2021 at the earliest, said Dr Nakhon Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute (NVI).

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugs
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 25 November 2020, 08:05AM

The COVID-19 vaccine will be the most extensive vaccination programme ever in Thailand. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be the most extensive vaccination programme ever in Thailand. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will be produced locally at the manufacturing plant of Siam Bioscience Group, located in Pathum Thani.

The Thai government is working with AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to jointly produce the vaccine at a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant of Siam Bioscience Group near Bangkok. Siam Bioscience Group was selected by the UK-based pharmaceutical firm as its regional partner to produce the vaccine for the Southeast Asian region.

Dr Nakhon told media yesterday (Nov 24) he was confident that the British pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca will get vaccine approval soon from the United Kingdom’s Food and Drug Administration after the announcement about the vaccine was made early this week.

Explaining the production time line, Dr Nakhon said it is now under the technology transfer process provided by the company. After that, the plant will commence the first batch of production for the process to submit the finished vaccine for the Thai Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval in March.

“If the vaccine gets approval from the Thai FDA, we will start our production for the public by the middle of next year. We are confident that the vaccine made by AstraZeneca will shortly get approval from the UK-based FDA, as it has a high efficacy rate of 70% that is higher than the WHO’s requirement of 50%,” he said.

The vaccine-makers announced that while the vaccine showed an average of 70% effectiveness, the level jumped to 90% depending on dosage.

AXA Insurance PCL

About 3,000 people were given a half dose and then a full dose four weeks later, with data showing 90% were protected. In the larger group, given two full doses also four weeks apart, the efficacy was 62%.

With the raw materials directly shipped from the company, the vaccine will be produced made-to-order by the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

The department says that it requires two million doses per month from the plant, which can, at full capacity, produce 15 million doses per month.

Dr Opas Kankawinphong, acting director of the DDC, said that the government would spend B3.7 billion to prepare for the vaccine’s transportation and storage, and its monitoring system as well as on a far-reaching campaign to raise public awareness about how to get the vaccine.

He said the COVID-19 vaccine will be the most extensive vaccination programme ever in Thailand.

“Giving 26 million doses of vaccine to over 13 million people is unprecedented in Thailand. The largest we ever provided were five million doses of a flu vaccine. So we need to make everything work, especially when it comes to creating awareness among the public,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Biden cabinet: seasoned centrists, but with a few firsts
Minister blames ’technical error’ for ketamine bust blunder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protesters’ next rally: Crown Property Bureau! No drugs found in ’drug bust’? || November 24
Education Minister in Phuket to inspect schools
Hunt on for suspect who robbed elderly Phuket Town man
Thailand may have to wait for certain vaccines
Anti-Corruption committee inspects Katathani resort
Phuket school probe into illegally hiring foreign teachers ‘will take time’
AstraZeneca seeks jab nod after ‘effective’ trials
Crown Property Bureau prepares for rally
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourism boost for Phuket? Lazada denies being behind data leak! || November 23
G20 to back ‘equitable’ access to coronavirus vaccine
Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild
Long weekend generates B300mn for Phuket, says TAT
Hands off, warns protest group

 

Phuket community
Phuket school probe into illegally hiring foreign teachers ‘will take time’

Pascale, there are Thais involved. I know from the past that this school had a Thai person who had c...(Read More)

Phuket school probe into illegally hiring foreign teachers ‘will take time’

@Pascale, doing nothing, investigation has yet to begin, is not a 'delay'! That is just obs...(Read More)

Anti-Corruption committee inspects Katathani resort

sotty- comment should have read road, not raid. Unfortunately we have lost the edit capability a whi...(Read More)

Anti-Corruption committee inspects Katathani resort

We found nothing wrong and will put money towards a raid to improve your business- classic. One wond...(Read More)

Anti-Corruption committee inspects Katathani resort

Ah, why so negative Capricornball? Just trust to what the highest men of Thailand have said: to be...(Read More)

High season to push domestic trips to 70mn

@Kurt Seems like you have lost your mind completely now ! Testing everyone before going on a domest...(Read More)

HM donates royal title deeds

@Jor12 I am not a Thai citizen and I live here on a year by year visa ! Therefore I don't feel...(Read More)

Anti-Corruption committee inspects Katathani resort

OK...we can all sit back and watch how corruption works here. Corrupt people from BKK will come here...(Read More)

High season to push domestic trips to 70mn

Kurt, in my "Opinion" ,your suggestions regarding testing everyone travelling inside Thail...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Pascale...he has never heard of "civic duty" rather the Government should provide him with...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Thai Residential
K9 Point
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
AVC Engineering
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
UWC Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 