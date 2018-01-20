The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Assets of cabinet ministers revealed

BANGKOK: The assets and liabilities of new and soon-to-be-departing cabinet ministers were revealed Friday, showing Deputy Commerce Minister Chutima Bunyapraphasara to be the wealthiest of all.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 20 January 2018, 08:59AM

Cabinet ministers. Photo: Government House
Cabinet ministers. Photo: Government House

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which is investigating Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan over his collection of 25 luxury watches, made the announcement yesterday (Jan 19).

The ministers on the list either took office last November or are due to step down in the same month this year. Their spouses are included in the calculations.

The assets on the list include accessories and collectibles, watches that cost upward of several hundred baht and even Buddha images valued at between B500 and B2,500.

According to the NACC’s records, Ms Chutima had a declared worth of B238.8 million. Most of her assets were in the form of investments, valued at B134.9mn, including 10 watches worth a total of B200,000.

Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn and his spouse were the wealthiest among those newly added to the list. Their declared assets were worth B179.1mn, mostly in the form of investments.

PM’s Office Minister Kobsak Pootrakool had B23mn more assets than debts including a piano worth B535,000 and car accessories valued at B197,500, the list showed.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Chaichan Changmongkol and his spouse had B30mn more assets than liabilities.

Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat and his spouse had B60mn more assets than debts including two guns, and a wristwatch valued at over B200,000.

Energy Minister Siri Jirapongphan had B16mn more assets than debts.

Agriculture Minister Grisada Boonrach and his spouse had B15.2mn more assets than debts including three guns, one Rolex valued at B287,270, one Longines worth B129,026 and accessories worth B250,000.

He declared 16 amulets but could not estimate their value.

cachet resort dewa phuket

Deputy Agriculture Minister Wiwat Salyakamthorn and his spouse had B28.5mn more assets than debts. Most were land and property in Ratchaburi.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Luck Wajananawat and his spouse had B84.5mn more assets than debts. They included a gun, three wristwatches worth B10,000 each and 17 Buddha statutes valued at between B500 and B2,500 apiece.

Deputy Education Minister Udom Kachintorn and his spouse had B66.9mn more assets than debts while the comparable number for Deputy Industry Minister Somchai Hanhiran and his wife stood at B72.4mn.

Among the cabinet ministers who had changed posts, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya and his spouse had B35.2mn more assets than debts including three watches. Their prices ranged from B200,000 to B700,000.

Social Development and Human Security Minister Gen Anantaporn Kanjanarat and his spouse had B48.8mn more assets than debts including three watches worth between B250,000 and B920,000.

Only one of the ministers who vacated office on Nov 23 – former science and technology minster Atchaka Sibunruang – was poorer than recorded in the last round of declared assets.

Ms Atchaka had B82mn more assets than debts when taking office in 2016 but that has since fallen to B72.3mn. This represented a loss of B9.9mn.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

 
