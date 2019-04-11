THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Assange arrested after asylum lifted

LONDON: Julian Assange was arrested by London police today (Apr 11) after Ecuador withdrew diplomatic asylum from the Australian who had been linked to leaks of US government secrets. “Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service at the Embassy of Ecuador,” police said.


By AFP

Thursday 11 April 2019, 05:36PM

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is arrested and carried out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London (Apr 11).



Police said they arrested Assange after being “invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorean government’s withdrawal of asylum.”

London police said Assange was arrested moments after Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said on Twitter that the country had withdrawn his diplomatic asylum.

Mr Assange has been in the Ecuadorian embassy since 2012 when he sought to escape questioning in a Swedish sexual-assault case. While those charges were dropped in 2017, Mr Assange has remained in the embassy as he has continued to avoid American prosecutors.

QSI International School Phuket

Mr Assange’s exit from the embassy ends a nearly seven-year standoff between the transparency advocate and British authorities. While he will initially face punishment for jumping bail in the UK, Mr Assange faces the possibility of a looming extradition request to the US.

WikiLeaks and Assange became famous in 2010 when the organisation published government secrets leaked by US Army soldier Chelsea Manning highlighting US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. More recently, the website put itself at the centre of the 2016 American presidential race by publishing hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

 

 

