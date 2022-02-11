Aspiring young golfers invited to join Honda LPGA clinic

GOLF: Honda LPGA Thailand and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) is back this year with the Honda LPGA Thailand Junior Golf Clinic 2022.

Golf

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 February 2022, 01:48PM

This initiative is an invitation that calls on aspiring and enthusiastic young golfers aged between 12 to 15-years-old to strive beyond greatness. The exclusive golf clinic is set to take place on Feb 23 at Trust Golf, Imperial World Samrong, Samutprakarn.

Made possible by the SAT, the Junior Golf Clinic provides participants with a unique opportunity to get into real time virtual conversations with pro-golfers to gain insight on what it takes to embark on a professional career pathway with golf.

Additionally, participants will be able to test out the most innovative invention to assist in golf training.

Despite the ever-changing health and safety landscape putting a damper on most on-ground activities, Honda LPGA Thailand and the Sports Authority of Thailand are determined to carry on with the annual golf clinic while upholding COVID protocol to safeguard those present and curb the spread.

Participants can look forward to a firsthand experience of breakthrough technological innovation in golf that allows the individual to develop proper swings and reach their swing goals more efficiently, organized around the Full Swing Simulator, Putt View and Mini Golf Outdoor on the Trust Golf facility.

Young golf enthusiasts who are interested in joining this opportunity can visit and submit their applications at https://hondalpgathailand.com/junior-golf-clinic.

The application period ends on Wednesday (Feb 16). Further details of the 2022 clinic and names of selected junior golfers will be announced on the website.