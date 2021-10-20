Asian Tour’s Phuket Series praised for inspiring tourism confidence

PHUKET: Two Asian Tour golf tournaments to be played in Phuket in November and December have been praised for inspiring confidence in Phuket’s tourism and hoped to bring a welcome boost to the island’s economy.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 October 2021, 02:58PM

The Asian Tour’s Phuket Series has been praised for attracting high-profile stars and highlighting Phuket’s ability to host international sporting events. Photo: PR Phuket

The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship 2021 will first take place at Blue Canyon Country Club on Nov 25-28, followed by the Laguna Phuket Championship 2021 which will be held at the Laguna Phuket Resort on Dec 2-5.

Both events boast US$1 million (about B33mn) in prize money.

The two events together have been dubbed the “Asian Tour’s Phuket Series” and will be part of a series of four events which will bring the 2020-21 season to a close.

Speaking at a meeting in Phuket yesterday (Oct 19). Sirapop Duangsotsri, Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, noted, “Due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic situation in Thailand and around the world, the Thai government attaches great importance to building trust among citizens and tourists through various activities in many in the country. This includes sports tourism activities, with strict measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

“In addition, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Sports Authority of Thailand are collaborating with various sectors to organise international sporting events to show that Thailand is ready to host sporting events both nationally and regionally, especially in Phuket, which is a famous tourist destination of Thailand,” he said.

“At the same time, Thailand is committed to increasing efficiency and upgrading the Thai public health system to international standards to support tourists who return to Thailand again,” he added.

Dr Nittaya Kerdchantuk, Director of the Office of Professional Sports Commission under the Sports Authority of Thailand, contributed, “We are confident that holding two consecutive golf tournaments in Phuket will build confidence among athletes and tourists alike.

“The Sports Authority of Thailand has always supported both domestic and international sporting events and we are confident that Thailand has outstanding potential to host international tournaments in the region.

“This is especially in terms of holding sporting events in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, and the acceptance of international golfers to participate in both tournaments in Phuket. This demonstrates the success of professional golf in Thailand as well as international acceptance of our epidemic prevention measures,” she said.

Present at the meeting, Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong added, “I am confident that holding two consecutive Asian Tour golf tournaments in Phuket at this time will benefit Thailand as a whole and stimulate the economy in Phuket in many sectors, including hotel and restaurant businesses, and will help with local employment.

“More importantly, holding two golf tournaments will help promote the readiness of Phuket and demonstrate the effectiveness of the Phuket SandBox project to welcome and take care of tourists who come to visit Phuket.

“Under the standard safe epidemic prevention measures, these [events] will build confidence for tourists visiting Phuket, so they know they can enjoy the natural, art and cultural attractions of the island as well as the unique way of life of local people, which tourists from all over the world dream of coming to experience without worries,” he said.

Jazz Janewattananond, the 2019 Order of Merit champion, has confirmed he will compete in the Phuket events. The Thai star ‒ currently in fifth place on the Merit list ‒ is vying to become the first player in Tour history to clinch back-to-back Merit crowns.

In January, following the Christmas and New Year breaks, the Tour is planning to stage two more tournaments in Singapore over consecutive weeks. This will allow the Tour to complete its Order of Merit and crown an Order of Merit champion.

All four tournaments will be broadcast live on television with further details to be announced soon.