Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Asian qualifying format for 2026 World Cup announced

Asian qualifying format for 2026 World Cup announced

FOOTBALL: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) executive committee has approved the qualification format for the continent’s road to the 2026 World Cup to accommodate the eight direct spots and a single intercontinental play-off slot allocated to the AFC by FIFA following the expansion of the finals to 48 teams.

FootballWorld-Cup
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 2 August 2022, 03:30PM

The FIFA World Cup trophy. Photo: AFP

The FIFA World Cup trophy. Photo: AFP

The AFC earned 4.5 slots for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, reports the Bangkok Post.

The new qualification format has been established after several consultation and dialogue sessions with key stakeholders.

It was decided that the 2026 World Cup qualification tournament will comprise four rounds.

The first preliminary qualification round will involve teams ranked 26 to 47 (in the AFC rankings).

These 22 teams will face each other in a home-and-away format, with the 11 winners progressing to the second preliminary qualification round.

The second round will have 36 teams - teams ranked from one to 25 as well as the 11 winners from the first round - and will be divided into nine groups of four teams each, who will each compete in a round-robin, home-and-away format.

The top two teams from each group - 18 in total - will advance to the AFC Asian qualifiers.

The Asian qualifiers will have 18 teams and be divided into three groups of six teams each, competing in a round-robin, home-and-away format, with the top two teams from each group - six in total - qualifying directly to the 2026 World Cup.

The final round will consist of the third and fourth placed teams from all groups of the Asian qualifiers - six teams in total.

The six teams will be drawn into two groups of three teams each, competing in a single round-robin format.

The two first placed teams from the play-off groups will advance to the 2026 World Cup.

The second-placed teams from both groups will compete in a play-off match to determine the side that will represent the AFC in the intercontinental play-off.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Charity football match planned to aid underprivileged kids
Hong Kong Sevens fans can drink, but not eat, in stands
England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
Verstappen wins again to extend title lead
Nunez outshines Haaland as Liverpool beat Man City to Community Shield
Russell takes maiden pole in Budapest
Thailand claim nine-medal haul at World Games
Man City’s Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight
Annissa ready to defend titles at Kata Beach contest
Four-time world champion Vettel to retire from F1
Out for the count: why Leclerc’s first-lap crash was so costly
Phang-nga international marathon confirmed
Atthaya targets win at Women’s British Open
Another fine finish for Thai veteran Thongchai
Triumphant Vingegaard seals Tour de France glory

 

Phuket community
Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Of course there is going to be an CAAT investigation into this mishap (and likely the US NTSB too,) ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

@Nasa12 You copied a comment from BangkokPost. How about writing your own comment next time?...(Read More)

Darasamut Underpass closes for pump repairs

It's good we have sometimes days of heavy rain. Than the lack of underpasses pump check ups/main...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

christysweet, hold your horses. :-) CAAT already started investigation why captain kept 144 passeng...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

If the aircraft was in good technical condition, than this disaster is a human error. Pilots get p...(Read More)

Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

--- Phuket Town Pub open at 05:50AM. ---Security guard with a gun, --- 5 Senior officers turn up a...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

This is why you don't want open drainage ditches running parallel to a runway like Phuket still...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

No. Read it again, the rule is once an evacuation is ordered by the pilot, it must take no longer t...(Read More)

Aeroflot set to resume flights to Phuket

What legal case? Am I to spend months,...years perusing legal cases so as to bolster a claim I dis...(Read More)

Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

Disagree Nai Thon is very dangerous as the only drownings I am aware of are from slip and fall into ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Devas Lounge
Fastship Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 