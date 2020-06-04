Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Asian football getting ‘closer’ to return, official says

Asian football getting ‘closer’ to return, official says

FOOTBALL: Asia’s Champions League is getting closer to a return but it will have to wait until domestic competitions are back in action, a senior football official told AFP yesterday (June 3).

Football
By AFP

Thursday 4 June 2020, 08:50AM

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal won last year’s AFC Champions League. Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal won last year’s AFC Champions League. Photo: AFP

Football is gradually resuming around the world after closing down because of the coronavirus, although most leagues are still yet to return.

Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said: “We are approaching closer to the return of football.”

“We have to wait for all the domestic leagues to start first,” added John, when asked about the return of the AFC’s club tournaments.

The AFC Champions League, Asia’s top club competition, and the second-tier AFC Cup have both been on hold since March, along with World Cup and Olympic qualifiers.

Of the 12 countries involved in the Champions League, South Korea is the only league back in action, with four more restarting in June or July and Thailand scheduled for September.

John said the AFC was “still in discussion” about when its competitions will restart, declining to reveal a possible date.

Time is tight for both club tournaments, with the 32-team Champions League needing to complete four rounds of group-stage matches before reaching the knock-out phase.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The Champions League and AFC Cup finals are both scheduled to take place in November.

Asked if there were any proposals to change the tournaments’ home-and-away format to avoid potential infections, John said talks were ongoing.

John said it was a “positive sign” that sport was beginning to return around the world, adding that the AFC had several contingency plans to cope with travel restrictions.

“We know that all our stakeholders, including our passionate fans and loyal sponsors are eager for the AFC’s competitions to resume,” he said.

“Our players too are equally motivated to return to the pitch to entertain and excite fans.

“But as the AFC has reiterated from the start of this pandemic, the health and wellbeing of everyone continues to remain our absolute priority.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tottenham have only positive test in Premier League’s latest virus checks
What next for Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’
Formula One unveils eight-race schedule in Europe from July 5
Ex-champ Mayweather to pay for Floyd funeral report
Liverpool’s training return a ‘massive lift’ for Klopp
UFC returns to Vegas
Green light for Austrian F1 after government backs Spielberg double act
FA Cup final set for August 1 after virus delay
English Premier League set to restart on June 17
Formula One to drive down spending
NRL makes against-the-odds return for sports-starved Australians
UK sport a step closer as contact training gets government go-ahead
Pro tennis bounces back with New Zealand tournament
Woods-Manning prevail in star-studded match
Woods vows victory in star-studded charity match

 

Phuket community
‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road

"And welcoming foreign tourists with a Wai and flowers,like on Hawaii" Oh dear Kurt,when ...(Read More)

‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road

When I read all the 'no can do's' and regimental 'must do's' I can't spe...(Read More)

Thai hotels on the chopping block

Not surprising at all if you have a government who wants to solve this creating mass hysteria. Clo...(Read More)

Songkran substitute possible in July: CCSA

Will it not be wise to skip that pseudo Songkran next month? Thinking about social distance and wat...(Read More)

Big push for domestic tourism

who exactly would spend the money to vacation in Phuket if you cannot go to the beach?...(Read More)

Big push for domestic tourism

K..."pumping around money" actually does generate "income money." Simple economi...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

K.. BP did not publish those figures. You will only find such nonsense in the comments section of PN...(Read More)

Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June

Jor12 in civilized countries where dogs are truly loved, abandoned dogs are collected, kept and care...(Read More)

Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June

Jor12 I declare I love all animals but if you think this way then start cleaning the streets! Or ru...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

And Kurt,read the article on here from May23: "Thai Airways loses state enterprise status...&qu...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand

 