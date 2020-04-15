Asia virus latest: Bangkok hospitals protect babies with face shields

THAILAND: Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

There are fears that coronavirus infections in South Asia could skyrocket and overwhelm shaky healthcare systems. Photo: AFP

Bangkok hospitals protect babies with face shields

Fast asleep, swaddled in a towel and snug in a pink beanie, a baby born during a pandemic in a Thai hospital needs one last item to ensure its health - a face shield.

Bangkok hospitals are using them on newborns in their maternity wards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Taiwan reports no new infections

Taiwan reported no new infections, the first time the daily tally has been zero in 36 days.

The island was hit early by the coronavirus but managed to keep initial infections low and stop the disease spreading locally.

Taiwan also suffered a second wave of cases - but the latest figures offer hope that authorities have managed to bring it under control.

Bali surfers in hot water

More than a dozen foreign surfers on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali were given warnings by authorities after breaking virus rules by hitting the waves on closed beaches.

Meanwhile, some other foreigners were pilloried online after photos of a group of them partying on the island went viral on social media.

India nationwide lockdown extended

India’s nationwide lockdown, the biggest imposed in the world over the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended until at least May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The current three-week-old lockdown of the nation of 1.3 billion people had been scheduled to end at midnight yesterday.

“From the economic angle, we have paid a big price,” Modi said in a nationwide address. “But the lives of the people of India are far more valuable.”

South Asian nations have so far been relatively unscathed by the epidemic, with around 10,000 cases and 339 deaths in India, according to official figures.

Some experts say India has not conducted enough tests and that the true number of infections is much higher.

And with some of the most crowded cities on the planet, there are fears that numbers could take off and overwhelm the shaky healthcare system.

Asean leaders meet online

Vietnam and Thailand will urge Southeast Asian leaders to set up an emergency fund to tackle the coronavirus at a summit held online, as the pandemic ravages the region’s tourism and export-reliant economies.

Hanoi is chairing an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meeting on COVID-19, with the country touting its success so far in containing the virus with extensive quarantines and social distancing. (See story here).

Singapore allows teachers to use Zoom again

The city-state is allowing teachers to resume using Zoom, the video-conferencing platform said, following its suspension for online lessons last week after gatecrashers interrupted a class and made lewd comments.

Zoom, which has exploded in popularity but faces growing security concerns, said it had taken steps to address the education ministry’s concerns, including giving officials control over teacher accounts.

Singapore meanwhile reported 386 new coronavirus cases, its biggest increase in a single day, as the city-state battles a growing second wave of infections.

Australia, New Zealand flatten virus curve but keep lockdowns intact

Australia and New Zealand brushed aside calls for an easing of tough restrictions on travel and public gatherings despite their success in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the neighbouring nations has fallen dramatically in the last two weeks, raising hopes that difficult social distancing measures may be relaxed.

Tasmania, meanwhile, ordered an investigation into reports of an “illegal” dinner party attended by medical workers that caused an outbreak of COVID-19 and forced two hospitals in the Australian island state to close.

Markets rise on China trade data

Asian markets posted gains as better than expected Chinese trade data suggested a rebound from the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

China reports more imported cases

China reported 89 new coronavirus infections, 86 of which were imported from overseas.

The country where the virus emerged last year has largely brought its domestic outbreak under control, but faces a growing second wave of infections brought in from overseas by returning nationals.

World’s smallest woman in India stay-at-home virus appeal

The world’s shortest woman took to the streets in central India to call on people to stay at home, after police appealed for help enforcing a coronavirus lockdown.

Jyoti Amge, who is just 62.8 centimetres tall (just over two feet tall), encouraged people to wash their hands and wear a mask and gloves when they leave their homes as she made appearances across Nagpur city, in Maharashtra state.