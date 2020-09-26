Asia Pop 40 counts down Top 140 songs in Asia of the last decade

Throughout September, the region’s first and only syndicated radio chart countdown programme, Asia Pop40, counted down the most popular 140 songs from 2010 to 2019, over three weekly episodes.

The Asia Pop 140 of the Decade featured the top 140 songs on the Asia Pop40 chart, based purely on their ranking in the chart and the number of weeks they appeared over the previous 10 years.

The countdown was presented by regular Asia Pop40 host Joey Chou, and heard across Phuket on Live 89.5 at its regular times from 9pm every Friday and from 1pm every Sunday.

Creator & Executive Producer of Asia Pop40, Rob Graham, stated: “To be able to countdown a decade of Asia Pop40 songs is quite a milestone for us here at EON. This is a first for Asian radio and we’re very proud of that.”

The Asia Pop 140 Chart of the Decade consists of:

82 tracks from the Americas

59 collaborations

57 tracks from solo male artists

49 tracks from Europe and the U.K.

33 tracks from groups

30 tracks from solo female artists

10 songs from movie soundtracks

5 tracks from Australia/New Zealand

4 tracks from Asia

The Asia Pop 140 of the Decade countdown programmes aired throughout September, culminating with the announcement of Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You as the Song Of The Decade last weekend.

Asia Pop40 is the first regional weekly chart countdown radio show produced in Asia specifically for Asian radio, now heard in over 100 markets across Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East in English and Mandarin.

Each week Asia Pop40 counts down the most popular streams on Apple Music across Asia to produce a pan-regional radio programme.

Asia Pop40 is supported by a multi-faceted, multi-lingual website, www.asiapop40.com, featuring the chart, artist interviews, celebrity gossip, social media plug-ins and links to the iTunes store, making it an essential platform for any advertiser wanting to reach a young, affluent Asian audience.

Asia Pop40 is produced and syndicated by EON Syndicated Media, based in Singapore.

Asia Pop40 is three hours in length and apart from showcasing the latest music, also features latest movie reviews, albums reviews, artist interviews and massive competitions.