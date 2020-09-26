BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Asia Pop 40 counts down Top 140 songs in Asia of the last decade

Asia Pop 40 counts down Top 140 songs in Asia of the last decade

Throughout September, the region’s first and only syndicated radio chart countdown programme, Asia Pop40, counted down the most popular 140 songs from 2010 to 2019, over three weekly episodes.

Entertainment
By Sponsored

Sunday 27 September 2020, 11:00AM

DJ Joey Chou

DJ Joey Chou

« »

The Asia Pop 140 of the Decade featured the top 140 songs on the Asia Pop40 chart, based purely on their ranking in the chart and the number of weeks they appeared over the previous 10 years.

The countdown was presented by regular Asia Pop40 host Joey Chou, and heard across Phuket on Live 89.5 at its regular times from 9pm every Friday and from 1pm every Sunday.

Creator & Executive Producer of Asia Pop40, Rob Graham, stated: “To be able to countdown a decade of Asia Pop40 songs is quite a milestone for us here at EON. This is a first for Asian radio and we’re very proud of that.”

The Asia Pop 140 Chart of the Decade consists of:

  • 82 tracks from the Americas
  • 59 collaborations
  • 57 tracks from solo male artists
  • 49 tracks from Europe and the U.K.
  • 33 tracks from groups
  • 30 tracks from solo female artists
  • 10 songs from movie soundtracks
  • 5 tracks from Australia/New Zealand
  • 4 tracks from Asia

The Asia Pop 140 of the Decade countdown programmes aired throughout September, culminating with the announcement of Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You as the Song Of The Decade last weekend.

Asia Pop40 is the first regional weekly chart countdown radio show produced in Asia specifically for Asian radio, now heard in over 100 markets across Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East in English and Mandarin.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Each week Asia Pop40 counts down the most popular streams on Apple Music across Asia to produce a pan-regional radio programme.

Asia Pop40 is supported by a multi-faceted, multi-lingual website, www.asiapop40.com, featuring the chart, artist interviews, celebrity gossip, social media plug-ins and links to the iTunes store, making it an essential platform for any advertiser wanting to reach a young, affluent Asian audience.

Asia Pop40 is produced and syndicated by EON Syndicated Media, based in Singapore.

Asia Pop40 is three hours in length and apart from showcasing the latest music, also features latest movie reviews, albums reviews, artist interviews and massive competitions.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Getting ‘Buffaloed’ is a good thing
A Community Rises: UWC Thailand’s Project Independence
Culinary Detective: Kata Rocks shines in uncertain times
‘Blood Vessel’ keeps vampire horror afloat
Blazing Saddles: A Wild and Crazy Ride
Disney’s ‘New Born Royals’ takes teens to heart
Patong Municipality to hold ‘chilies for plastic bottles’ exchange
Culinary Detective: Shakers in the South
Soi Dog Foundation doctor appointed to Thailand’s Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Committee
Getting off to an ideal start
Inaugural Thailand Plant-Based Food Awards open for voting
While COVID stalls blockbusters, Mulan makes it through
Sustainably Yours: The Importance of Beach Cleanups
The Culinary Detective: Getting the 9th Degree
Oscar-nominated Les Miserables puts French society underbelly on show

 

Phuket community
Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash

Fun fact, that's 12% of the total COVID fatalities for Thailand. 12% of all the deaths that have...(Read More)

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

Lets not forget that now defunct Phuket based news website which spent years in the courts over comm...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Point is: Thai Immigration not provide Visa, only hand out extensions....(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

@Foot. One can not require for a Retirement extension with a tourist visa. One needs a A/O/B- or wha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption, and the Big Joke

Thank you for your honesty Phuket news. You are the only honest English media outlet for expats in P...(Read More)

CCSA panel to approve visa scheme to allow foreign tourists into country

The Thai Government set the requirements or hotel yes/no can become a ASLQ hotel, do include the pri...(Read More)

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

How sad is that resort. If you can't cope with criticism then provide decent service to guests o...(Read More)

CCSA panel to approve visa scheme to allow foreign tourists into country

5: Make the price of that thai quarantine period the same for every tourist. 6: THAI only flys a fe...(Read More)

CCSA panel to approve visa scheme to allow foreign tourists into country

Really piece of office desk work, that STV thing. It will not work. 1: From which airports these ...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

@Foot, not interested in bending the rules or their intentions. Not interested in retiring in Thaila...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 