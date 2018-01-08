Asia Pop 40 counts down the top songs of 2017 on Phuket’s Live 89.5

Throughout January, the region’s first and only syndicated radio chart countdown program, Asia Pop 40, will once again count down the most popular 140 songs from 2017, over four weekly episodes.

Monday 8 January 2018, 09:24AM

Asia Pop 40 airs on Phuket’s Live 89.5 FM every Friday from 9pm till midnight and on Sat from 1-4pm.

This year marks the fourth annual countdown of the top 140 songs on the Asia Pop 40 chart, based purely on their ranking in the chart and the number of weeks they appeared.

Creator and Executive Producer of Asia Pop 40, Rob Graham, said, “We have always been committed to creating a year-end highlight package of the show and in previous years our listeners have reacted very positively to the round-up. What better way to showcase 52 episodes, or 156 hours, of programming? We believe our annual countdown is another first for Asian radio and we’re very proud of that.”

Graham added, “As per previous years, we will be honouring the Asia Pop 40 No. 1 Song Of 2017, the Asia Pop 40 Artist Of 2017 and the Asia Pop 40 Group/Duo Of 2017.”

The Asia Pop 140 chart of 2017 consists of:

• 75 collaborations

• 36 tracks from solo female artists

• 60 tracks from solo male artists

• 44 tracks from groups

• 76 tracks from the Americas

• 3 tracks from Australia/New Zealand

• 22 tracks from Europe

• 34 tracks from the United Kingdom

• 9 tracks from ex-One Direction members

The Asia Pop 140 will air throughout January, culminating with the announcement of the No. 1 Song Of 2017 on Saturday 27 January, 2018.

Listen on your radio or online at Live 89.5