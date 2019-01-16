THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Asia Pop 40 counts down the top 140 songs in Asia of 2018

Throughout January, the re­gion’s first and only syndi­cated radio chart countdown programme, Asia Pop 40, will once again count down the most popular 140 songs from 2018 over four weekly episodes.

Entertainment
By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 January 2019, 10:00AM

Tune in to Phuket Live 89.5 on Fridays from 9pm and Sundays from 1pm.

Phuket Live 89.5’s drive host Jason Wilder with Asia Pop 40 host Dom Lau.

Asia Pop 40 host Dom Lau.

This year marks the fifth annual countdown of the top 140 songs on the Asia Pop 40 chart, based purely on their ranking in the chart and the number of weeks they appeared.

While the weekly AP40 countdown is hosted by Dom Lau, this year’s ‘countdown of the year’ will be present­ed over the four weeks by guest hosts from AP40’s affiliate stations as well as Asia Pop 40 China’s host Max Lim.

Creator and Executive Producer of Asia Pop 40, Rob Graham, stated: “We’re very excited to present our year-end highlight package of Asia Pop 40 again this year. What better way to showcase 52 episodes, or 156 hours, of programming? Our annual countdown was a first for Asian radio and we’re very proud of that.”

Graham added “As per previous years, we will be honouring the Asia Pop 40 No. 1 Song of 2018, the Asia Pop 40 Artist of 2018 and the Asia Pop 40 Group/Duo of 2018.”

The Asia Pop 140 countdown pro­grammes will air throughout January, culminating with the announcement of the No. 1 Song of 2018 on Saturday 26.

The Asia Pop 140 chart of 2018 consists of:

  • 62 collaborations;
  • 27 tracks from solo female artists;
  • 58 tracks from solo male artists;
  • 28 tracks from groups;
  • 15 songs from movie soundtracks;
  • 85 tracks from the Americas;
  • 7 tracks from Australia/New Zealand;
  • 15 tracks from Europe;
  • 33 tracks from the UK; and
  • 10 tracks from Asia.

About Asia Pop 40

Asia Pop 40 is the first regional weekly chart countdown radio show produced in Asia specifically for Asian radio, now heard in over 100 markets across Asia- Pacific and the Middle-East in English and Mandarin.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Each week Asia Pop 40 counts down the most popular streams on Apple Music across Asia to produce a pan-regional radio programme.

Asia Pop 40 is supported by a multi-faceted, multi-lingual website – www. asiapop40.com – featuring the chart, artist interviews, celebrity gossip, so­cial media plug-ins and links to the iTunes store, making it an essential platform for any advertiser wanting to reach a young, affluent Asian audience.

Asia Pop 40 is produced and syndi­cated by EON Syndicated Media, based in Singapore.

Asian Relevance

EON’s Executive Producer, Rob Graham, stated “The Asia Pop 40 chart is the main reference source for what’s hot in Asian music for the world’s music media. And because AP40 is made in Asia for Asia, this makes the Asia Pop 40 chart truly relevant for Asian audi­ences by being Asia’s first-ever official regional chart.”

Asia Pop 40 is three hours in length and, apart from showcasing the latest music, features latest movie reviews, albums reviews, artist interviews and massive competitions.

Asia Pop 40 airs weekly on Phuket Live 89.5 on Fridays from 9pm and Sundays from 1pm.

For more information go to www.eonmusicmedia.com or contact Rob Graham at rob@eonmusicmedia.com
www.asiapop40.com
@eonmusicmedia
@asiapop40

 

 

