Asia Pop 40 announces Asia’s No. 1 song, No. 1 group and No. 1 artist for 2018

Asia’s first locally-produced, regionally-syndicated music chart programme has announced its awards for No. 1 Song, No. 1 Group and No. 1 Artist in Asia for 2018.

Entertainment
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 February 2019, 10:08AM

Camila Cabello stole the show with two awards: No. 1 song and No. 1 artist.

EDM-pop chart toppers The Chainsmokers were crowned No. 1 Group.

The annual countdown of the top 140 songs of 2018 on the Asia Pop 40 chart played out on air throughout January and was based purely on their ranking in the AP40 chart and the number of weeks they appeared during the year.

Billboard Music Award-winner and MTV Award-winning artist Camila Cabello’s smash hit “Havana” (featuring Young Thug) has been named as Asia Pop 40‘s Number One Song for 2018. Camila Cabello has also been named as Asia Pop 40‘s Number One Artist for 2018.

L.A.-based EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers were named Asia Pop 40’s Number One Group for 2018.

Throughout January, the region’s first and only syndicated radio chart countdown programme, Asia Pop 40, counted down the most popular 140 songs from 2018 over four weekly installments.

Creator and Executive Producer of Asia Pop 40, Rob Graham, stated: “There was so much great music in 2018. Everyone at EON Media Group and Asia Pop 40 was very excited to honour Camila and Drew and Alex in this way as they’ve been massive contributors to our chart over the past year.”

Ap140 Statistics

The Asia Pop 140 chart of 2018:

  • 19 different songs took out the No. 1 position in 2018;
  • 62 songs were collaborations;
  • 15 songs were from original motion picture soundtracks;
  • 85 songs were by artists from North America;
  • 48 songs were by artists from Europe and the UK;
  • 17 songs were by artists from Australasia;
  • 20 songs appeared in 2017’s and 2018’s countdown; and
  • One song appeared in 2016’s, 2017’s and 2018’s countdown.

About Asia Pop 40

Asia Pop 40 is the first regional weekly chart countdown radio show produced in Asia specifically for Asian radio.

Each week Asia Pop 40 counts down the most popular downloads across Asia to produce a pan-regional radio programme.

Asia Pop 40 is supported by a multi-faceted, multi-lingual website, www.asiapop40.com, featuring the chart, artist interviews, celebrity gossip and social media plug-ins, making it an essential platform for any advertiser wanting to reach a young, affluent Asian audience.

Asia Pop 40 was created by and is syndicated by EON Syndicated Media, based in Singapore.

Asian Relevance

EON’s Executive Producer Rob Graham stated, “The Asia Pop 40 chart is the main reference source for what’s hot in Asian music for the world’s music media. And because AP40 is made in Asia for Asia, this makes the Asia Pop 40 chart truly relevant for Asian audiences by being Asia’s first-ever official regional chart.”

Asia Pop 40 is three hours in length and, apart from showcasing the latest music, also features latest movie reviews, albums reviews, artist interviews and massive competitions.

Asia Pop 40 airs weekly on Phuket Live 89.5 on Fridays from 9pm and Sundays from 1pm.

For more information, go to www.eonmusicmedia.com or contact Rob Graham at rob@eonmusicmedia.com
www.asiapop40.com
@eonmusicmedia
@asiapop40

 

 

