THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Asia Pacific investment volumes hit record US$81bn

BANGKOK: Investment volumes in Asia Pacific hit a record-breaking US$81 billion in the first half of 2018, up by 30% year-on-year, with Hong Kong leading the way as the region’s most active city, according to latest data from real estate consultancy JLL.

propertyeconomics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 September 2018, 10:27AM

Hong Kong jumped to third place as the world’s most liquid market following the sale of 73-storey office tower The Center for US$5.1 billion. Not only was it the largest single-asset transaction of the year so far, but is also the world’s most expensive real estate transaction ever.

Hong Kong jumped to third place as the world’s most liquid market following the sale of 73-storey office tower The Center for US$5.1 billion. Not only was it the largest single-asset transaction of the year so far, but is also the world’s most expensive real estate transaction ever.

“Asia Pacific’s property markets continue to perform well despite global political and economic uncertainty,” says Stuart Crow, Head of Asia Pacific Capital Markets, JLL.

“Globally, the pace of deal making in Asia Pacific has raced ahead of Europe and the US, as transaction volume growth in this region is being supported by a continued cyclical recovery in developed markets such as Hong Kong, Australia and Japan.”

Transaction volumes in Hong Kong grew to US$14.6bn in the first half of the year compared to US$5.8bn during the same period in 2017. The city jumped to third on the list of the world’s most liquid markets after London (1st) and New York (2nd) following the sale of 73-storey office tower The Center for US$5.1bn. Not only was it the largest single-asset transaction of the year so far, but is also the world’s most expensive real estate transaction ever.

“Prices in Hong Kong’s Central sub-market have been pushed up due to a combination of tight vacancy rates, robust occupier demand and a lack of new supply. Coupled with an influx of Chinese occupiers and investors, these factors have accelerated an increase in real estate prices,” says Joseph Tsang, Head of Capital Markets, JLL Hong Kong.

“Despite the rising prices, investor appetite remains resilient. Between 2015 and 2017, mainland buyers spent an average of US$2.1bn per year on offices in Hong Kong. This year is set to exceed that figure given that, to date, there has been more than US$2bn worth of office acquisitions already transacted,” explains Mr Tsang.

 

Asian investors snap up global funds divestments

Meanwhile, Asian investors were the most active net buyers of commercial real estate in the first half of 2018. The group alone purchased 20% of office, hotel and retail assets disposed by global funds, who were the largest net sellers of commercial real estate – worth a total of US$31.5bn between January and June.

QSI International School Phuket

As outbound investment from China slowed, investors from Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea stepped in to provide liquidity, demonstrating the depth of the buyer pool from the region.

“While many of these investors have favoured the US in prior years, pricing pressures in core markets and rising hedging costs are driving many Asian groups to consider investments in Europe instead,” explains Mr Crow.

“This has been the case for South Korean investors for instance, who face high hedging costs when investing in the US. In fact, South Korean purchases in Europe were double those made in the US at the half-year mark in 2018.”

Across the region, the office sector made up over half of all transaction volumes, with retail following at 20%. Industrial and logistics, which made up 13 per cent of transactions, saw 27% growth year-on-year as it continues to be favoured by foreign and domestic investors alike.

“Investors are upping their exposure to real estate in Asia, with a growing number of groups increasing their allocations to the sector thanks to its defensive qualities, steady income stream, and relative performance compared to other asset classes. Shifting demographic and technological trends are driving appetite for scale, especially in the logistics and alternatives sector,” adds Mr Crow.

 

For more information, download JLL’s Global Capital Flows report here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Real estate Fund Manager fee models under scrutiny in drive for transparency
Phuket shows strong at PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards
Property prices ‘too high’ says survey, spurs call for intervention
Airbnb brokers Thai Govt ‘partnership’ deal, blanks Hotel Act illegal rentals
Phuket Opinion: A bookable offense
Thailand hits 34th in Global Real Estate Transparency rankings
Phuket Opinion: Hitting pay dirt with budgets
CPN acquires 22.93% of Dusit Thani
Cyber risk key challenge for ‘Smart Cities’ like Phuket, says proptech report
Phuket Law: Residential leases unlocked - Do the the regulations apply retroactively?
Hong Kong’s richest tycoon
All change in rentals: New laws provide more protection for lessees
Phuket property company forges ahead on short-term rentals
Singapore developer enters deal for new B579mn marina in Phuket
Phuket beachfront businesses at Layan, Leypang ordered: ‘Get out, or be demolished’

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
Dream Beach Club

 