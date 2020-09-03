Oak Maedow Phuket
Ashburn in as Phuket Vagabonds captain

RUGBY: Dan Ashburn has been voted in as Phuket Vagabonds team captain for the next year and will lead the team in the upcoming Thailand national 7s Championships. The Phuket Vagabonds will compete in the Southern region playoffs in Ranong province over the weekend of 19-20 September 2020.

Rugby
By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 September 2020, 02:17PM

New Phuket Vagabonds captain Dan Ashburn. Photo: Phuket Rugby 10’s

Phuket Vagabonds vice captainDave Walker. Photo: Phuket Rugby 10’s

Phuket Vagabonds Club President Anthony Van Sleeuwen. Photo: Phuket Rugby 10’s

If the Vagabonds win the tournament they will then play in the national 7s finals in Bangkok at the end of the year.

Dan will also lead the team into the 2021 Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas International Rugby 10s a tournament where he was instrumental in helping the side to their first ever Cup win in 2015 before injury limited his appearances for the last few years.

After a couple of back operations and some hard work in the gym he is now back to his most destructive self and looking forwards to taking the Vagabonds forwards in any upcoming challenges.

This will be Dan’s 2nd stint as club captain after successfully helping to rebuild the club during a period of decline and helping to set the platform for the successes that followed in Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket tournaments.

The club is confident that under his leadership the club will go from strength to strength and continue to be a major player on the Thailand rugby scene for many years to come.

Vice Captain

Dan will be ably assisted by Dave Walker, another player who has spent many years playing and helping to develop the game in Thailand, having had stints playing for the Phuket Vagabonds, Prince of Songkla Rugby, The Old Bangkok Bangers and most recently, before his move back to Phuket, with the Pattaya Panthers.

Dave is a keen coach and will be a great asset in his role as Vice Captain organising training sessions and keeping the lads on their toes.

Club President

Anthony Van Sleeuwen is a relative new comer to the Phuket rugby scene but has been contributing to Thai rugby for a long time in his role with the Southerners Sports Club in Bangkok.

Since his arrival in Phuket, Anthony has actively got himself involved with the club helping to get training sessions going and organising venues for those sessions.

He is a highly motivated individual who has a vision for where the club should be going and with Dan & Dave by his side will no doubt preside over some happy times for the club.

Continuing their training runs for the up coming national 7s the lads had a beach rugby session recently on nearly deserted Patong Beach and then retired to the long term supporter & team sponsors bar The Aussie Bar on Soi Bangla for some well earned refreshment.

“The way the situation is with all the hardships that COVID-19 has brought, it is important that we support local businesses and people who have sponsored or helped the team through thick & thin,” said the club.

“Steve & the Aussie Bar, thanks for the memories!”

