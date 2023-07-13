333 at the beach
ASEAN-plus-three to meet on South China Sea, economic ties

JAKARTA: Economic cooperation and the disputed South China Sea will be on the agenda when Southeast Asian foreign ministers meet their Chinese, Japanese and South Korean counterparts for ASEAN-plus-three talks today (July 13).

ChinesepoliticsCOVID-19
By AFP

Thursday 13 July 2023 08:53 AM

Representatives of the ASEAN states at the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday (July 11). Photo: AFP

China will be represented at the talks by top diplomat Wang Yi instead of Foreign Minister Qin Gang after Qin pulled out for “health reasons”, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart Park Jin will also attend.

The grouping was established after the 1997 Asian financial crisis to develop better economic ties between Southeast Asian nations and East Asian powers.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations members include this year’s chair Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, the Philippines and Myanmar.

Experts said the South China Sea will be a priority because China claims almost the entirety of the strategic waterway and several ASEAN members complain about Beijing infringing on their own overlapping territorial claims there.

“South China Sea is probably going to be one of the issues discussed during the ASEAN-plus-three meeting in light of recent tensions in the area,” said Aleksius Jemadu, professor at Pelita Harapan University in the capital Jakarta.

The waterway is an important shipping route and is crucial for both Tokyo’s and Seoul’s global supply chains.

Western and Asian powers have been rattled by Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the region, where it is applying pressure on self-ruled Taiwan and its patrol vessels have clashed with other nations’ ships.

The crisis in coup-racked Myanmar will also be on the list of topics to be addressed because it is a thorny issue that divides ASEAN members, said Teuku Rezasyah, international relations expert at Padjadjaran University.

“Japan and South Korea have an interest to prevent Myanmar from joining China’s orbit,” he said.

Recent meetings of the group have discussed ways to better cooperate on health and economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic to make the Asia-Pacific region one of the dominant drivers of global economic growth.

ASEAN ministerial meetings will also be held around today’s ASEAN-plus-three talks with countries that will be taking part in tomorrow’s 18-nation East Asia Summit.

That includes India, New Zealand, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Jakarta this morning and will meet ASEAN members tomorrow.

Phuket community
Political showdown for Pita

This has been inevitable from the outset MFP too radical should have steered clear of the monarchy u...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

Anyone not expect this? the Dinosaurs are desperate. As they sow so shall they reap and any backlash...(Read More)

Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

So why is a 'fisherman' sticking his nose in to business that is more than likely to get him...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

The sadl old geriatrics will do anything to hang on to even the slightest bit of power they can. Lie...(Read More)

Suspect held in killing of German in Pattaya

3mn Baht is hardly enough to kill someone over, especially if sharing between several people. There ...(Read More)

Prayut announces retirement from politics

Finally! Something about Thai politics to celebrate....(Read More)

Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

If this guy claims that he is no way involved with local taxis, why did he threaten the Grab driver ...(Read More)

B1.8mn to fix Darasamut Underpass pump problem

@DeKass: Annual flooding. Overpass collapse. Airport leg amputation. When was the last time you ...(Read More)

Missing German broker found dead

Charged is not convicted and he's far from the only foreigner who has a mate 1/3 their age....(Read More)

Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

the usual day in the world class jungle ...(Read More)

 

