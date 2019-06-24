“We welcomed the shared wish of the Asean to develop a joint bid to host a FIFA World Cup and supported the efforts of national football associations of Asean member states and Asean Football Federation to realise this goal,” said the chairman’s statement released after their summit.
The statement stopped short of saying the year set to bid for the lucrative sports event.
Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Saturday that Asean foreign ministers agreed to launch a joint bid for the 2034 World Cup.
Trade issues dominated the summit in the wake of rising conflicts between the United States and China, the world’s top two economies.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hosted the summit as chairman of the regional grouping.
