Asean leaders ‘welcome’ joint World Cup hosting bid

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Sunday “welcomed” a plan to bid for members to jointly host the FIFA World Cup, but set no timeframe to move forward with the plan.

FootballWorld-Cup

By Bangkok Post

Monday 24 June 2019, 10:25AM

Thai football fans may have to wait longer to see the region host the Fifa World Cup. Photo: Bangkok Post

“We welcomed the shared wish of the Asean to develop a joint bid to host a FIFA World Cup and supported the efforts of national football associations of Asean member states and Asean Football Federation to realise this goal,” said the chairman’s statement released after their summit. The statement stopped short of saying the year set to bid for the lucrative sports event. Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Saturday that Asean foreign ministers agreed to launch a joint bid for the 2034 World Cup. Trade issues dominated the summit in the wake of rising conflicts between the United States and China, the world’s top two economies. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hosted the summit as chairman of the regional grouping. Read original story here.