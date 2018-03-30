Asean law makers join NGO to target human traffickers

Isra Sunthornvut, Secretary General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) on March 3 signed a memorandum of understanding with Bangkok-based NGO, Freeland, to formally recognize their joint effort to fight human trafficking in Southeast Asia.

Friday 30 March 2018, 04:27PM

Kraisak Choonhavan (left centre), Chairman of Freeland, signs Memorandum of Understanding with Isra Sunthornvut (right centre), Secretary General of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to join forces against human trafficking in Southeast Asia. Kasit Piromya (left) and Steven Galster (right) of Freeland's Board of Directors witness the event. Photo: Freeland

Kraisak Choonhaven, former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Thai Senate, and Chairman of Freeland, signed on behalf of the NGO.

“Freeland and AIPA have been collaborating to combat wildlife trafficking by helping ASEAN lawmakers strengthen and harmonize legislation for some time,” said Chairman Kraisak.

“This new MoU will follow the same path of our common strengths to address human trafficking, while also identifying and supporting champion advocates toward a trafficking-free ASEAN.”

Freeland is a frontline civil society organization working for a world that is free of wildlife trafficking and human slavery.

Their team of law enforcement, development and communications specialists work alongside partners in Asia, Africa and the Americas to build capacity, raise awareness, strengthen networks and promote good governance to protect critical ecosystems and vulnerable people.