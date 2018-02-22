The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
As watch saga drags on, all eyes on NACC

BANGKOK: The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will write to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon in the next few days, demanding he provide specific details on how he acquired 25 luxury watches he was seen wearing in pictures shared online.

corruption, crime, politics,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 22 February 2018, 08:50AM

Photo: via Bangkok Post
Photo: via Bangkok Post

NACC president Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit said yesterday (Feb 21) that he was informed of the update by the agency’s secretary-general.

The deputy premier will be asked to furnish precise details of the watches exposed in recent news reports, including the brand names, price tags and dates he wore them, Gen Watcharapol said.

“Gen Prawit must give his explanation within 15 days,” said the NACC chief.

The NACC has been forced to delay announcing the result of its probe into the matter by several months as it waits on Gen Prawit to fully cooperate.

“The issue will be clearer [next month],” Gen Watcharapol said.

At issue is how Gen Prawit was able to afford such expensive watches on his salary and why he did not list them among his declared assets.

He has since claimed they belonged to friends and have now all been returned.

Bollywood

Responding to reports he twice sought to postpone giving a written explanation to the anti-graft body, Gen Watcharapol said the deputy premier has informed the NACC he was too busy with his duties.

It is believed he may need some time to gather the information as some of the watches were worn a long time ago, Gen Watcharapol said, adding he did not suspect Gen Prawit was deliberately stalling.

The deputy premier was well within his rights to seek the postponements, even if they dragged out the inquiry, the NACC chairman said.

Responding to a member of the government-installed National Anti-Corruption Committee, who expressed concern about the NACC’s handling of the case, Gen Watcharapol said the accusation against Gen Prawit is serious, so the NACC needs to examine the case thoroughly.

Based on the the body’s inquisitorial system of deliberating cases, Gen Prawit must provide a full and thorough account, he said.

Gen Prawit was spotted by the media late last year wearing a luxury watch, believed to be a Richard Mille worth at least B2.5 million, and a diamond ring, items that were not included among his declared assets.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 22 February 2018 - 10:06:49

With the watch sage of Pom Prawit dragging on, next year thailand's graft rank number will return from 96st now up again to 101st or even higher.
A Junta general must be of impeccable reputation.
How busy can one be not to be able to provide a simple explanation/clarifying list to NACC within 1 week time?

This dragging on reflects on Junta's creditability. Comes in history books.

Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.