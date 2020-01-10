THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

As easy as AVC

As easy as AVC

Twenty years ago, Wally Sudik and Robin Plant joined forces after the successful completion of South east Asia’s largest theatre: Phuket FantaSea.

construction
By Sponsored

Saturday 11 January 2020, 11:00AM

AVC designs and installs systems that are simple to use, cost-effective and enduring.

AVC designs and installs systems that are simple to use, cost-effective and enduring.

Robin Plant meets Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali on behalf of AVC, for outstanding contributions to the people of Thailand after the Asian Tsunami.

Robin Plant meets Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali on behalf of AVC, for outstanding contributions to the people of Thailand after the Asian Tsunami.

Blue Tree, a 150 rai entertainment and shopping destination. AVC’s latest project to date. Lighting Design and MEP engineering for the entire project.

Blue Tree, a 150 rai entertainment and shopping destination. AVC’s latest project to date. Lighting Design and MEP engineering for the entire project.

« »

“It was hard to imagine who might come to see a show of this size in such a remote area,” says Wally. “Little did we know that in just a few years, Phuket would explode with development.”

Robin adds, “The plan was to install a show and train the staff. There were no schools in Thailand offering the technical training required. The show became the school, and we trained 350-plus staff to run it. It was a success, and the systems we installed still operate today.”

Wally attended Carnegie Mellon University, whilst Robin studied at The Bristol Old Vic, both gaining diplomas in technical theatre (lighting, sound and automation). “After the show was running I went back to work in the West End. I immediately realised that London life was no longer for me. I sold everything and returned,” says Robin.

Meanwhile, Wally spent time exploring Thailand by motorbike. He was in no rush to return to his old job of engineering illusions for the likes of David Copperfield.

Meeting up again on Phuket towards the end of 1999, they naively decided to open a bar in Surin named Jazzmatazz. It proved a great success (not financially!) by bringing live jazz to the area.

It was during this time the property market was taking off. It became clear there was a demand for people with technical skills to design and install systems for the high-end villas. New buyers were already using such technology back home, yet there were no specialists here. So AVC was born, and over time has established itself as Phuket’s leading engineering and automation specialists.

“It’s been one heck of a ride!” notes Robin. “Especially during the tsunami, I could have lost my three-month-old son that day as we often spent mornings on the beach. We immediately put our lives on hold and focused on the people around us that had lost everything.

“We quickly started raising money, and within months we had built accommodation for 400 local people. We were relieved; families that had been scattered were now back together. After this, we had the honour of meeting HRH Princess Soamsawali in recognition of our endeavours. Today, we are still in touch with many of those we helped.”

Thai Residential

“We are often challenged by the projects here, and we are proud to be associated with the best developments. Our latest work, Blue Tree, has been our most ambitious yet. AVC was tasked with all of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing design, as well as lighting design for all 150 rai,” explains Wally.

“I am constantly amazed at the level of excellence and quality that continues to arrive here in Phuket,” says Robin, “We just completed Twin Palms’ Wagyu Steak House. As lighting designers, we were stunned at the attention to detail and the quality of materials.

“Once people thought you had to compromise because Thailand was not as sophisticated as the West, but we can confidently say that Phuket has the skills to compete with any other world-class destination. We hope that continues for years to come!”

If you are planning the ultimate high-tech home or simply looking for solid, reliable engineering, our team of international specialists is trained, certified and ready to meet your needs. Whether it's a three thousand seat entertainment complex, a luxury villa or hotel, even a temple in the hills; AVC designs and installs systems that are simple to use, cost-effective and enduring. Let AVC add value to your project through Consultation, Consistency and Quality.

Contact:
AVC Engineering
Tel: +66 76 615 810
Email: info@avcphuket.com
9/76 Moo 4, Bandon Rd. Cherng Talay, Thalang Phuket 83110 Thailand

 

This article was featured in 'Set Sail', the companion guide published for the Thailand Yacht Show 2020, being held at Royal Phuket Marina. The show is open from 11am to 7pm daily until Sunday (Jan 12), when the show will close at 6pm.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show 2020.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Growing to meet your needs
The Mekong’s last stand against Chinese domination and potential collapse
Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kid killed in gold shop robbery! Arcade game is gambling? Turtles lays eggs! || January 10
Iran denies Ukrainian plane downed by missile
Phuket officials dodge confirmation of woman’s death during ‘Seven Days’ campaign for New Year
Gold thief shoots three dead including 2-year-old boy
Thailand Yacht Show: Multhull Solutions delivers exclusive Asia premiere of award-winning NEEL 51
Leatherback turtle lays eggs on Phuket’s Nai Thon Beach
Keeping your spark alive
US believes Iran military accidentally shot down Ukraine airliner
Cops clash over scanners as 'Big Joke' links shooting to deal
School bullying problem worsening with over 90% of pupils victimised
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Did cops sell seized drugs? Thailand Yacht Show 2020! Mystery Patong hotel fall? || January 9
Thailand Yacht Show officially underway

 

Phuket community
Thailand Yacht Show officially underway

Would be interesting to read information what problems/paperwork/duties/reports you face with Thai C...(Read More)

Cops clash over scanners as 'Big Joke' links shooting to deal

Life is no Big Joke for a police general. Going 'shopping' with Lexus car of his wife during...(Read More)

Turk tourist under investigation over death of Patong ladyboy in seven-story hotel fall

Just before the thai lady boy decided to 'fly', there were 4 people in the room. Right? 2 fo...(Read More)

Fifth visitor quarantined over mystery Wuhan virus

Just saw on BBC World and CNN that the disease is SARS related. Why is China not checking flight tr...(Read More)

Bangkok on high alert as PM2.5 levels forecast to rise

'Order' strictly monitor vehicles emissions and enforce open-air burnings BEFORE this Bangko...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

No, its not simple thinking, its basic common sense. If there is little water one cant grow anythin...(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

What on earth does water resources got to do with Tourism growth? ...(Read More)

How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

Thank you for this report. Glad to see some coverage of what needs to be done whilst Neanderthals ab...(Read More)

How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

The phenomena is natural alright, but over thousands of years- not one hundred and eighty Wa...(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

K,is there anything you can think about except your water paranoia ?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thailand Yacht Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 