As COVID plagues Thailand, PETA calls for all live-animal markets to be closed

BANGKOK: As COVID infections continue to plague Thailand in record numbers, global animal welfare rights organisation PETA has called for the Thai government to close all “pandemic-promoting” live markets forever.

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 July 2021, 01:41PM

PETA is calling for the government to close all live-animal markets in the country to protect against in inhuman cruelty to animals and more virus outbreaks. Screenshot: PETA

The call came in a release issued today, announcing the the launch of a video showing live-animal markets still allowed to trade despite international investigations into live-animal markets as sources of mutated virus outbreaks. (See video here.)

“PETA investigators have recently visited live-animal markets in Thailand as well as China, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, and their new video footage shows sick and stressed animals packed closely together in filthy cages – conditions that created past pandemics and are predicted to start the next one,” said the release.

Animals offered for sale include ferret-badgers and rabbits – currently under investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO) as vectors of the virus that causes COVID-19 – as well as bats, monkeys, and civet cats, who can be hosts of coronaviruses, the release noted.

“Cages are so small that the animals cannot spread their wings or turn around, and some are shown encrusted with faecal matter. Workers display carcasses on offal- and blood-streaked countertops and handle both live animals and raw flesh without gloves,” it added.

“WHO is recommending a suspension of the trade in live mammalian wild animals but ignoring the plight of chickens, ducks, fish and frogs who live in packed, stressful cages and are slaughtered in filth. In light of these findings, PETA and its international affiliates are calling on WHO to demand the closure of live-animal markets worldwide,” PETA noted in its release.

“A year and a half after COVID-19 brought the world to a standstill and killed millions of humans, live-animal markets are still cesspools of filth and suffering that put the whole world at risk,” said PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker.

“PETA is calling on Thailand to shut down these markets because they could cause the next pandemic before this one is even over,” he added.

PETA noted that outbreaks of swine flu, avian flu, HIV, foot-and-mouth disease, mad cow disease and other illnesses also stemmed from capturing or farming animals for food.

PETA ‒ a global animal welfare rights organisation whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat” ‒ opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.

For more information, people were urged to visit PETAAsia.com or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.