THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Artist transforms flotsam and jetsam from Phuket beaches into treasure

The joy of art, for me, lies in an artist’s ability to capture something culturally familiar, something known, and present it in a new and unusual way. There is endless perception-challenging fascination in discovering what they could see that I could not.

Art
By Amy Bryant

Sunday 23 June 2019, 10:00AM

Art of the Sea by SAI.

Art of the Sea by SAI.

Sai (right) makes a sale.

Sai (right) makes a sale.

Sai’s workspace.

Sai’s workspace.

Puppy love.

Puppy love.

Art of the Sea by SAI.

Art of the Sea by SAI.

Art of the Sea by SAI.

Art of the Sea by SAI.

Damien Hirst is arguably the mod­ern mind-bending master of this. Tiger sharks preserved in formaldehyde, an 18th-century human skull encrusted with diamonds and, most recently, artefacts from a fictional discovery of a 2,000-year-old shipwreck. Although the latter was ‘sunk’ by critics, the sight of a Mickey Mouse statue coated in barna­cles and corals certainly captures the im­agination as contemporary culture met ancient history on an imaginary seabed.

Perhaps that’s what draws me to the work of Duangnapha Nusen, or Sai, a Thai artist who creates seaside scenes from driftwood found on Phuket’s west coast beaches. Sai sees something in these knotted, woody remnants that oth­ers do not, or rather she sees what they have the potential to be, and she care­fully transforms them into rustic homes, streets and villages – small, distant worlds suspended in flotsam and jetsam.

Best of all, Sai uses the proceeds from her art to purchase food for the stray dogs and cats that roam the beaches she collects the wood from.

I meet Sai in Kalim, where she puts her degree in tourism to work seven days a week as a tour guide, and she greets and jokes with me like an old friend. Perhaps this derives from spending each and every day in a customer-facing role, but her light-hearted, convivial character never feels forced or disingenuous.

Sai, originally from Songkhla, has called Phuket home for two years, but only began creating art – under the moniker ‘Art of the Sea by SAI’ – last month after finding herself between jobs and with free time for long walks on the beach. Initially a pastime, her art quickly picked up traction online, and overnight her inbox was busy with messages from interested buyers as far away as Hungary.

“I woke up and saw all the chats on my phone. My hands were shaking. I can’t explain the feeling. It’s deep in my heart,” explains Sai.

There are factors that make keep­ing up with this demand challenging, such as Sai’s full-time job, the bespoke nature of each piece and changing weather conditions, but she finds time to collect materials from Surin, Bang Tao, Layan, Leypang and Kalim beach­es when weather permits, and pieces them together when she can.

“It’s like a game,” says Sai, “When I walk on the beach, I see items of dif­ferent shapes, sizes and beauty and I see what I can make. For example, a cylinder-shaped one could be a light­house, the seeds from a tree could be cut in half to make a boat.”

Zest Real Estate

Asked how she then makes her art from these materials, Sai replies, “With love… That’s a beautiful answer isn’t it?!” and laughs. “With love and imagination.”

Alongside love and imagination are glue guns, construction adhesive, poster and acrylic paint, basic hand tools, nails and screws that sit on a pleasingly chaotic, crowded desk in a small corner of her bedroom. A rolling stock of corks, string, seeds, pistachio shells, rusted metal fragments collected from second-hand shops and other paraphernalia sit in a bag nearby.

“It’s not always so easy when I work. There’s lots of detail. For example, the window on a lighthouse can take 30 minutes to get straight and neat using hot glue. And it’s done by hand. No machines,” explains Sai.

Sai’s coastal scenes are a far cry from those found in Thailand, easily passing as Scottish fishing villages or fjord towns in Norway, and she admits she isn’t sure exactly where the inspi­ration or vision for them originated. What Sai is crystal clear on, however, is her inspiration for creating and sell­ing her art.

“I want to help stray animals in Phuket. My old dog, Peanut, I rescued from outside a 7-Eleven a few years ago. She was shaking and had ticks on her body. After I moved house, she got lost and I can’t find her. I miss her. I connected with her,” Sai explains, “I can’t change what happened, but I can help animals like her in the future.”

Sai uses 50% of the money generated from the sale of her art to stock up on paint, tools and other supplies, and the other 50% to purchase food for animals in need, like Peanut, which she dishes out on her beach walks.

The joy of art, for Sai, lies in her ability to define what she cares about, what she loves, and positively impact it through her work. There is endless magic in taking from the beach whilst also giving back to the animals that call it home.

Visit Sai's page here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Theatrix group at peak performance with The 39 Steps
Monty Python meets Alfred Hitchcock: Don’t miss The 39 Steps at Underwood Art Factory on June 1 and 2
One moment in time: The hidden wonderment of Japanese short-form poetry
Art for good with Tote the travelling artist and humanitarian
Theatrical collaboration an example for our polarised world
Down to a fine art: Landscapes and portraits at Napas Art Gallery
Welcome to the ’60s: Hairspray the Musical at BISP
Vox Pop: Members of Theatrix speak out
15th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony attracts record numbers to Ayutthaya
Ocean Spray: The graffiti artist painting the town blue for a good cause
To act, or not to act? The benefits of theatre as a passion, not a career
‘Existence’: Artist Robin Gillow’s exhibition puts life in the picture
Theatre at a moment’s notice: The power of ‘Yes, and…’
Apichatpong Weerasethakul wins Artes Mundi 8 prize 2018
The shadow-puppet master: Preserving the ancient arts

 

Phuket community
Two men already blacklisted from entering Thailand for 100 years, caught again in Phuket

I find it a bit worrying that they cant see this at the border when entering the country but only la...(Read More)

Nigerian ‘romance scammers’ arrested in Patong

Great article, hahahaha. If you tell abroad that a thai woman pays 38,000 + 98,500 thb in advance i...(Read More)

Nigerian ‘romance scammers’ arrested in Patong

The wages of greed. As far as I'm concerned these guys haven't broken the law. If someone...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

Time to outlaw drugged and poked tiger petting and elephant rides. Time to evolve and stop this viol...(Read More)

THAI Airways defends world’s 10th best airline title, Bangkok Airways named world’s best regional

Headline correction needed; "But #1 for giving away seats to board members and associates..&q...(Read More)

Week-long mains water supply outages to hit Patong, Kata, and Karon

Yes I'd like more detail on that osmosis claim, too please. Huge waste if true....(Read More)

Man charged after deadly head-on collision

Cutting into the opposite lane on curves is one of the less discussed poor habits of Thai drivers. ...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Or... maybe the oxalic acid found in the tropical scrub grasses leached the calcium from his bones-...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

I have pics of horses all over Phuket in atrocious shape. $.E. Asia is a hideous place to be an anim...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

What happened to TPN's policy of not approving comments that denigrate others? "Poor man..&...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Baan and Beyond
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
HeadStart International School Phuket

 