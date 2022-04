Artificial reef crane collapses off Kalim Beach

PHUKET: A crane deploying concrete blocks for an artificial reef being created off Kalim Beach, north of Patong, collapsed earlier this afternoon (Apr 25).

Monday 25 April 2022, 02:01PM

No people were seriously injured in the collapse, rescue workers have confirmed.

One worker suffered a minor injury to his ankle.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

The crane was lifting one of the concrete blocks off the deck of the barge when the incident happened at about 12:45pm.

The barge has been moved to safety while the incident is being investigated.