Art exhibition painting brighter future for kids in need

Art exhibition painting brighter future for kids in need

PHUKET: An art exhibition charity initiative showcasing works from famous Thai artists is underway at Central Floresta in Kathu.

charityculture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 November 2022, 12:36PM

The “1st Andaman Art Creation” exhibition opened on Thursday (Nov 18) and runs until Nov 30, with a over 80 items from 50 famous artists from all over Thailand to be sold.

Proceeds from the sales will go to helping underprivileged children in Nan, Chiang Rai and Khon Kaen provinces.

One such artist is Boy Wachirawit Samart, or ‘Armani Phuket’, who brought along his work entitled “Queen of the Deep Sea”.

It is hoped the exhibition will not only raise funds for a good cause but also help boost tourism and raise people’s awareness and appreciation of art.

The exhibition is also viewed as a chance for artists from across the country to network and share ideas, as well an opportunity for members of the public and students in particular to learn more about the subject.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over the opening ceremony on Thursday and was joined by a large number of tourists, local residents and students who were all keen to view the art pieces and learn more.

Governor Narong stated how the exhibition showcases Phuket as an art city with the capability of hosting similar occasions in future.

He proposed Phuket hosting a Thailand Art Biennale or a Phuket Art Biennale would continue to help grow Phuket’s image of a city of culture while boosting tourism and the local economy.

Old guy | 20 November 2022 - 13:22:54 

You might think that the powers to be, with over 66 BILLION DOLLARS or more in personal wealth, might find it in their hearts to give a billion (1.3%) to help its underprivileged youth.

 

