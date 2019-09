Art @Chaofah introducing First Gallery Exhibition at Ramada Plaza Chaofah – CONTRASTS

Start From: Tuesday 27 August 2019, 10:00AM to Friday 11 October 2019, 07:00PM

Art @Chaofah is holding the first Gallery Exhibition of the work of the two artists of the Phuket Art Club; Mr. Monthian Yangthong and Mr. Mekphat Srinantaphan showcases their contrasts of the work from 27th August 2019 to 11th October 2019 on 2nd floor at Peranakan Courtyard. The Contrast is part of our ongoing Art @Chaofah exhibition series that is hopefully to create emotions, ideas and inspiration.