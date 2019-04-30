THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Arson suspected as retired forestry official’s pickup torched

PHUKET: Police are investigating alleged arson of a pickup truck belonging to a retired forestry official that was gutted by fire in Rassada in the early hours of this morning (Apr 30).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 30 April 2019, 11:49AM

Firefighters took 30 minutes to douse the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters took 30 minutes to douse the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters took 30 minutes to douse the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters took 30 minutes to douse the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters took 30 minutes to douse the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters took 30 minutes to douse the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The engine bay was heavily damaged and the interior of the pickup truck was gutted by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The engine bay was heavily damaged and the interior of the pickup truck was gutted by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The engine bay was heavily damaged and the interior of the pickup truck was gutted by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The engine bay was heavily damaged and the interior of the pickup truck was gutted by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The engine bay was heavily damaged and the interior of the pickup truck was gutted by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The engine bay was heavily damaged and the interior of the pickup truck was gutted by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The engine bay was heavily damaged and the interior of the pickup truck was gutted by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The engine bay was heavily damaged and the interior of the pickup truck was gutted by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The engine bay was heavily damaged and the interior of the pickup truck was gutted by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The engine bay was heavily damaged and the interior of the pickup truck was gutted by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Somkid Onjan from the Phuket City Police was notified of the fire by staff attending the 191 national police hotline at 3am.

Police and two fire trucks soon arrived at the scene, Soi Kingkaew Uthit 2, to find the green Isuzu pickup truck, registered in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, ablaze.

Local residents had attempted by put out the fire, but had failed. Firefighters themselves took 30 minutes to douse the flames. By that time the engine bay and the interior of the pickup had sustained heavy damaged by from the fire.

The owner of the car, 68-year-old retired Royal Forest Department officer Adul Khan from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, told police that he strongly suspected arson for the fire.

Mr Adul told police that he took very good care of his pickup. He had parked it outside his house as usual and had gone to sleep last night. He woke to his 19-year-old son Sahasawan Khan shouting out that his pickup truck was on fire.

“I am certain that someone set it on fire,’ Mr Adul told police.

“Also, someone threw a rock and smashed one of my windows at 1am last Tuesday (Apr 23). My son reported that to police,” he said.

However, Mr Adul said that he was not involved in any personal conflict with anyone that he was aware of.

Lt Col Suchart Meelampong of the Phuket City Police, who has been tasked with investigating the fire, confirmed that police are investigating the fire for possible arson.

“Phuket City Police will investigate the cause of this fire and we will look into who smashed the window with the rock,” he assured.

 

 

Be the first to comment.

Phuket community
Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

Nothing but luck kept 5 more tourists from going home in boxes because of some utterly incompetent a...(Read More)

Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

" I lost control because the road was very wet". He should have went on to say....I am too...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed

"Are the money irons already heated to take the cold out of the air"Hahaha, one of the re...(Read More)

Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay

Two weapons! Wow! Let his conviction later in court include life time ban to be in Phuket province....(Read More)

Australian Navy brings flagship, 1,000 personnel to Phuket

Sorry Foot, March elections are , we are now almost in month May, not brought any democratic result...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Your shelter is not a tax shelter

Being suggested to set up a business company to 'own ' property + land is a trap. After a wh...(Read More)

Patong Mayor to discuss underground cable plan with businesses, residents

You are right, malczx7r. However that is 'high tech' here, a bridge to far. They like to kee...(Read More)

Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

Bad road, bad road- how dare you get wet. The thought of slowing down clearly didn't enter his t...(Read More)

Australian Navy brings flagship, 1,000 personnel to Phuket

When is the thai navy flagship, that helicopter carrier paying a social visit in return to Australia...(Read More)

Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay

''A'' firearm without a licence? Doesn't the second gun count as a firearm too?...(Read More)

 

