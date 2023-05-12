Pro Property Partners
Arson attacks strike 23 locations in Thailand’s far South

SOUTHERN THAILAND: Twenty-three locations in Thailand’s southernmost provinces were hit by arson attacks late on Thursday (May 11) night, resulting in the torching of mobile phone antenna towers and power poles and the burning of tires.

violencepolitics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 12 May 2023, 02:17PM

A mobile phone antenna tower was set on on fire in the deep South on Thursday (May 11) night. Photo: Supplied to Bangkok Post

The incidents occurred between 9pm and 11pm, officials said of Friday (May 12), reports Bangkok Post.

The affected areas included seven locations in Muang, Raman and Thanto districts of Yala; twelve locations in Muang, Nong Chik, Sai Buri, and Yarang districts of Pattani; and four locations in Muang, Rueso and Tak Bai districts of Narathiwat.

While mobile phone signals were briefly disrupted in some of the locations, there were no reports of blackouts.

Banners bearing the message "Democracy is Patani peace" were also hung in Chana, Na Thawi, Saba Yoi and Thepha districts of the nearby Songkhla province.

