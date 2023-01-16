333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Arsenal sink Spurs to move eight clear, Chelsea ease pressure on Potter

Arsenal sink Spurs to move eight clear, Chelsea ease pressure on Potter

FOOTBALL: Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the north London derby as Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 yesterday (Jan 15).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Monday 16 January 2023, 08:40AM

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard celebrates with teammates after yesterday’s 2-0 win at rivals Spurs. Photo: AFP

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard celebrates with teammates after yesterday’s 2-0 win at rivals Spurs. Photo: AFP

Newcastle struck late to beat Fulham 1-0 to reclaim third place and keep alive their title aspirations.

But Arsenal will take some stopping if they are to be denied a first league title since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” in 2003/04 after a first league win away to Tottenham in nine years.

A dominant first-half display from the visitors did the damage as Hugo Lloris palmed Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net before Martin Odegaard’s long-range effort found the bottom corner.

Aaron Ramsdale denied Spurs their customary comeback from two goals down this season after the break with saves from Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon.

A fourth home defeat in five league games leaves Tottenham five points adrift of the top four.

Potter’s relief

Kai Havertz scored the winner for Chelsea with a towering second-half header on the day the Blues announced the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk for a fee that could rise to £88 million.

Chelsea also paid tribute to former player and manager Gianluca Vialli ahead of their first home game since the Italian great died earlier this month aged 58 from pancreatic cancer.

The action on the field was also overshadowed by the official announcement during the first half that Chelsea had completed the signing of Mudryk, taking their spending beyond £400 million in the first season under Todd Boehly’s consortium.

There has not been much to show for that investment so far, but Potter’s injury-ravaged squad did enough to grind out just a second win in 10 league games.

Havertz made the breakthrough as he rose highest to power home Hakim Ziyech’s cross from a well-worked corner on 64 minutes.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“The crowd were great. They recognised the moment we were in, they recognised the young players on the pitch, and they stuck with the guys and got us over the line,” said Potter.

Despite a much-needed win, Chelsea remain 10 points off the top four after Newcastle kept their title dreams alive at St James’ Park.

Super sub Isak

The Magpies were given a huge let-off when Aleksandar Mitrovic saw a second-half penalty ruled out against his former club for a double touch of the ball.

The Serbian slipped as he took the spot-kick and his right-footed effort rebounded off his left foot into the net.

Newcastle took full advantage as club-record signing Alexander Isak came off the bench to head in the winner a minute from time.

Isak has now scored three goals in four Premier League appearances, but his last came back in September due to injury.

“The goal was a special moment,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

“So pleased for Alex. You want to hit the ground running at a new club and he did before the injury. He had to wait and watch the team do well in his absence. He’s worked hard. For these moments the work was worth it.”

The victory takes Newcastle back above Manchester United into third in the table on goal difference.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Jones appointed Wallabies coach in ‘major coup’ after Rennie dumped
Man City fume as VAR ‘joke’ fuels Man Utd win, Brighton rock Liverpool
From Phuket Yacht Club to the Sydney to Hobart race
Thailand get vital away goals in Hanoi
Australia dump Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Potter’s misery mounts as Fulham beat Chelsea after Felix red card
Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed
Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024
War Elephants cruise into AFF final
Gareth Bale calls time on glittering football career
World’s top stars to compete in Princess Sirivannavari tournament
Malaysia edge Thailand in first AFF semi-final
Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Villa upset by Stevenage
Newcastle stunned, Liverpool held on day of FA Cup surprises
Tributes for ‘Mad Dog’ surfer killed by Nazare waves

 

Phuket community
Free COVID tests for ill visitors, says Anutin

Tamvong, You find Phuket health office in Phuket town, next to old Phuket provincial office. On 3rd ...(Read More)

’Tuhao’ case report sent to prosecutors, cases against Immigration to follow

Maverick@, you are correct, I didn't mention fact that government civilian servants are paid is ...(Read More)

Free COVID tests for ill visitors, says Anutin

Where do I find "a service centre of the Phuket public health office"?...(Read More)

Thailand ‘top pick’ for CNY holidays

@JohnC I think the quality of the roads in Phuket are actually quite good and they are constantly ma...(Read More)

Thailand ‘top pick’ for CNY holidays

What this means is once again Phuket's poor quality roads will be more crowded with large tour b...(Read More)

First baby turtles hatch north of Phuket

Nice one! Good job. Another species on the brink of extinction because of human greed. We need to gi...(Read More)

Israeli tourist gets back her wallet left on Phuket ferry

"...after having left a small BAD on the ferry". LOL PN get proof readers on the job! [...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain

The Chinese are used to swimming in trash, slime and sh.t in their own country that's why they f...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain

maveric, so Thailand is 50 years behind the west? Sounds about right. They love to call Phuket "...(Read More)

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day

To those with functioning brains this was an obvious consequence of flying a helicopter over any typ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023

 