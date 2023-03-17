Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Arsenal seek to pull clear of City as Premier League strugglers battle

Arsenal seek to pull clear of City as Premier League strugglers battle

FOOTBALL: Arsenal have a golden chance to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League this weekend with Manchester City distracted by the FA Cup as the scramble to avoid the drop intensifies.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Friday 17 March 2023, 12:22PM

Gabriel Jesus (right) returned to action for Arsenal in the 3-0 win against Fulham. Photo: AFP

Gabriel Jesus (right) returned to action for Arsenal in the 3-0 win against Fulham. Photo: AFP

Tottenham will leapfrog third-placed Manchester United if they beat struggling Southampton while Newcastle can strengthen their push for a Champions League place by seeing off Nottingham Forest.

At the other end of the table, just five points separate 12th placed Crystal Palace from basement club Southampton.

Arsenal eye clear blue water

A month ago Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 to go top of the Premier League table as Mikel Arteta’s men wobbled.

Now the Gunners can pull eight points clear of the defending champions if they beat Palace at the Emirates on Sunday (Mar 19).

Arsenal have won all five league games since their defeat to City - their only loss at home this season - while their closest rivals dropped two precious points against Forest.

A 3-0 victory at Fulham last weekend was the 100th win of the Arteta era, which started in 2019.

It came in the Spaniard’s 168th game in charge, meaning his overall win percentage of 59.5 is the highest for any Arsenal manager in history.

Arteta has been deprived of the services of Eddie Nketiah, who is out of action with an ankle injury, but Gabriel Jesus returned to action last week following knee surgery to add more firepower.

January signing Leandro Trossard has also made a big impact in the final third - the Belgian provided all three assists at Fulham.

Champions League battle

Behind Arsenal and City, the race is also on for the two remaining places in next season’s Champions League.

Manchester United, in FA Cup quarter-final action this weekend, appeared to have a strong grip on third but that has been loosened after their 7-0 pummelling by Liverpool and a disappointing goalless draw against Southampton.

Victory at Southampton tomorrow would lift Antonio Conte’s Spurs one point above United, though they would have played two games more.

Draw specialists Newcastle beat Wolves 2-1 last week to reignite their top-four push after a spell in which they won just one of eight league games.

“We’d gone a few weeks without that feeling - we wanted to return to our best and I felt we did,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. “Hopefully we can build on it.”

Liverpool and Brighton are not in action this weekend, meaning Brentford would go sixth if they condemn Leicester to a fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

Relegation scrap

Blue Tree Phuket

The relegation battle is too close to call and no team below Aston Villa in 11th spot will feel safe.

West Ham and Leicester have been used to challenging for European football in recent seasons but both sit outside the bottom three only on goal difference.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers remains defiant that his side can find their mojo again after showing “resilience” to recover following a poor run earlier in the season.

With West Ham not playing, all of the bottom three could end the weekend outside the relegation zone.

Bournemouth are aiming to build on a 1-0 win over Liverpool last weekend when they travel to Villa, while Leeds, with just one victory in their past 13 league games, are away to fellow strugglers Wolves.

Everton are a point clear of the drop zone thanks an uptick in form under Sean Dyche, but face a tough trip away to a revitalised Chelsea.

Palace have not won this year and have failed to even score in their past four games.

“Our front players have to change their mindset. We have to be more aggressive going forward,” said Palace boss Patrick Vieira ahead of his return to Arsenal, whom he captained the last time the Gunners won the Premier League in 2003/04.

Fixtures (All Phuket times)

Saturday

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (3am)

Aston Villa v Bournemouth (10pm)

Brentford v Leicester (10pm)

Southampton v Tottenham (10pm)

Wolves v Leeds (10pm)

Sunday

Chelsea v Everton (12:30am)

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (9pm)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Warriors light up Blue Tree Cricket sixes
Fiziev aims for title push in London showdown
Return of Tour of Phuket a huge success
Can Red Bull be caught in Saudi Arabia?
Borthwick says France hammering shows scale of England’s task
Phuket to host Asia Pickleball Open Championship
Thai teen Eila makes her mark in Singapore
‘Lucky’ Ding steals 6-red world title
Haaland hits winner for Man City, Liverpool revival ended by Bournemouth
Arsenal face Fulham test, Liverpool target top four
Thailand to host Asian Athletics Championships
Muay Thai star trains US soldiers
History maker Aon claims Phuket Open Bowls Singles title
Blue Tree Cricket Sixes Returns
Muay Thai included in European Games

 

Phuket community
Africa pays the price as China and Russia muscle in

A fine article to warn Thai policy makers, and make Thailand thinking twice before putting their egg...(Read More)

Patong Police transferred after sex trafficking raid

Ofcourse that RTP top Patong has been dismissed. Was inevitable due to international involvement/at...(Read More)

Police to undergo mental health checks nationwide

now this is a massive task...lol .. good luck...(Read More)

Former TOT chief gets 20 years for 2008 deal

Funny how the corruption cases increase just prior to an erection....(Read More)

PSU Phuket Hospital to be finished by 2027 with B3bn budget

Nov. 2019 Chalong Hospital opens with limited services. Now, March 2023, have a look at the first f...(Read More)

Patong bar raided for child sex trafficking

@Kurt No, it's not modern slavery ! Most of them know very well what they are doing. They are n...(Read More)

Patong bar raided for child sex trafficking

Sadly there will be always demand for underaged girls because there are so many ,mostly white males ...(Read More)

Push underway to develop ‘Muslim tourism’

Thailand must understand that most "farang" come here because it is not a muslim country. ...(Read More)

Patong Police transferred after sex trafficking raid

Does one police station really need 5 Colonels? that's a lot of envelopes to be paid for....(Read More)

Patong Police transferred after sex trafficking raid

Of course no legal action for the crooked cops...just a new job. But arrest the bar manager (not the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
Pacific Prime Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket

 