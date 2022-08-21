Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Arsenal power into first place, Kane makes history

Arsenal power into first place, Kane makes history

FOOTBALL: Arsenal swept to the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth that extended their perfect start to the season, while Harry Kane made history in Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Wolves yesterday (Aug 20).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Sunday 21 August 2022, 11:07AM

Arsenal defender William Saliba (centre) celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal against Bournemouth yesterday (Aug 20). Photo: AFP

Arsenal defender William Saliba (centre) celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal against Bournemouth yesterday (Aug 20). Photo: AFP

Just 12 months ago, Arsenal lost their first three league games in the club’s worst start to a season for 67 years.

This year the Gunners sit in pole position after opening the campaign with a third successive victory.

“Compared to last season we are a little bit ahead,” said Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, who scored twice in the first 11 minutes.

“But we have to stay calm, stay humble, keep working hard and see where it takes us.”

It is too soon to declare Arsenal the finished article, but the derision that accompanied Mikel Arteta’s men when they squandered a golden opportunity to qualify for last season’s Champions League has been erased by their strong start this term.

After scoring four against Leicester last weekend, this was another swashbuckling display from the north Londoners.

Arsenal went ahead after five minutes as Gabriel Jesus’ superb run and pass found Gabriel Martinelli whose shot was pushed into the path of Odegaard for a simple finish.

Odegaard netted again six minutes later when Jesus’ heavy touch fell kindly for the Arsenal captain to fire home from 10 yards.

William Saliba’s 54th minute goal, a superb first-time curler from the edge of the area, epitomised the confidence pulsing through Arsenal as the French defender claimed his first goal for the club.

Second-placed Tottenham have also made a strong start after backing Antonio Conte heavily in the transfer market in his first full season in charge.

After snatching a place in the Champions League from Arsenal in May, Tottenham have kept the momentum going with seven points from their first three games.

However, Conte was still displeased with a sloppy first-half performance that could have been punished by more potent opponents.

Tottenham improved markedly after the break and got their reward when Kane bulleted home a header after Ivan Perisic flicked on Son Heung-min’s corner.

Kane’s 185th Premier League goal - his 250th in all competitions for Tottenham - set a record for the most scored by anyone for a single club, edging ahead of Sergio Aguero’s 184 for Manchester City.

“I think every single player is ready to exchange a personal achievement to reach a trophy,” said Conte on Kane, who is yet to win a major trophy in his career.

“We’re working on this aspect. The path is difficult, the path is long, but we have to try to do this.”

Fofana left out for Leicester

At the other end of the table, Manchester United remain bottom ahead of their huge clash against Liverpool tomorrow.

But Leicester are only one point better off after Southampton’s Che Adams came off the bench to score twice in a 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

Wesley Fofana was left out of Brendan Rodgers’s squad as the Frenchman seeks to force through a move to Chelsea.

Leicester are the only Premier League club yet to spend any money in the transfer window, but may have to in the final 10 days of the window to ward off a difficult season.

James Maddison’s free-kick had put the Foxes in front, but Adams twice pounced on poor defending in the absence of Fofana to give Southampton their first win of the season.

The pressure is also back on Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after his side threw away a perfect start to lose 3-1 at Crystal Palace.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring for the visitors at Selhurst Park after five minutes, but Wilfried Zaha quickly levelled.

Zaha then put Palace in front at the second attempt after his penalty was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Jean-Philippe Mateta made the points safe 19 minutes from time.

Fulham remain unbeaten on their return to the top flight as Aleksandar Mitrovic’s powerful header won a thrilling west London derby against Brentford 3-2.

Everton secured their first point of the season thanks to Demarai Gray’s late equaliser to cancel out Brennan Johnson’s goal for free-spending Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Usyk shatters Joshua by split decision in heavyweight rematch
Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man Utd
Louise shines on US golf tour
Local Lions lay down challenge to Vagabonds
International Karate tournament to kick off in Phuket
Somyot sets sights on spots at World Cup and Olympics
New F1 motors and fuel for 2026
Nunez red card costs Liverpool more ground in draw with Palace
Nitithorn shrugs off pressure to win International Series Singapore
Man Utd battered by Brentford as Man City, Arsenal maintain perfect start
Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown
Tottenham’s Premier League title credentials face Chelsea test
Phuket gears up for international Karate competition
Satree School charity run to aid local schools
Serena says ‘countdown’ to retirement has begun

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Fair game

A number of years ago I was informed that it actually costs more to buy the Chalong Police commander...(Read More)

COVID-19 to be declared endemic in October

The Covid-19 can be declared 'Endemic' now. Thailand's daily figures are steady, negligi...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

Reading mr Charles' comment, it is not a "foreign competitor". That was just a atmosph...(Read More)

Young man dies in Phuket motorbike accident

Sounds a bit to simple, the police 'thinking' that the young man falling a sleep while ridin...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

Perhaps good idea V/G this week first talks with the masseurs of the "B150 Parlors", see o...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

Probably to many massage parlors. There are streets on Phuket with 6-7 parlors in a row. Staff recei...(Read More)

Young man dies in Phuket motorbike accident

We all know many locals fall asleep at the wheel of cars, buses, trucks, etc. but to actually fall a...(Read More)

Police reminds car and bike rentals to check driving licenses

Put these posters up in front of every rental outlet on the island so nobody can cheat the other. In...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

Any business should be able to charge whatever they like, high or low. If the other shops don't ...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

One of the main problems is that up to 50% of what many massage girls make (especially those working...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Barketek
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 