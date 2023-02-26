Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Arsenal maintain Premier League lead, Man City thrash Bournemouth

Arsenal maintain Premier League lead, Man City thrash Bournemouth

FOOTBALL: Arsenal remain two points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win at Leicester yesterday (Feb 25), as Manchester City maintained their pursuit of the Gunners by thrashing Bournemouth 4-1.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Sunday 26 February 2023, 11:15AM

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scores the winning goal against Leicester City yesterday (Feb 25). Photo: AFP

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scores the winning goal against Leicester City yesterday (Feb 25). Photo: AFP

Gabriel Martinelli was the match-winner for Arsenal at the King Power stadium in a game dominated by the visitors.

“For the amount of time we dominated ball possession, territory and the amount of situations we had in the final third, we should have created much more and scored more goals,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“When you don’t, you have to be exceptional in your defensive work and we conceded one shot. Defensively we were outstanding.”

Arteta’s decision to start both Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the front three at the expense of Eddie Nketiah paid dividends.

Trossard had a brilliant first half strike into the top corner controversially ruled out by a VAR review for a foul by Ben White on Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

But Martinelli was not to be denied one minute into the second period when he coolly slotted home from Trossard’s pass.

Bukayo Saka had a second goal ruled out for offside as Arsenal failed to turn their domination into a more convincing scoreline.

City had also been guilty of a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal in 1-1 draws away to Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig in the past week.

But the defending champions put Bournemouth to the sword to cut the gap at the top back to two points.

Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were all on target for Pep Guardiola’s men before half-time.

Alvarez’s shot was then turned into his own net by Chris Mepham at the start of the second half.

But City have now gone six games without a clean sheet as Jefferson Lerma netted a consolation for the Cherries, who drop into the relegation zone.

Toothless Liverpool

Laguna Phuket 2023

Liverpool failed to make amends for their 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Real Madrid in midweek in a poor 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Reds’ chances of Champions League football next season are looking slim as they remain six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham.

Mohamed Salah hit the bar in the second half for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who edge up to seventh in the table with a point.

Leeds had not won a league game since before the World Cup break, a run which saw Jesse Marsch sacked.

But they snapped that streak by beating Southampton 1-0 in a clash between the bottom two before kick-off at Elland Road.

Junior Firpo scored the only goal 13 minutes from time to lift Leeds out of the bottom three.

“The club needed it after 10 games without a win,” said Leeds boss Javi Gracia after his first match in charge.

“I’m very happy for everyone who works for the club, the fans and especially the players because they were working without rewards.”

West Ham were the other big winners of the day in the battle to beat the drop as four goals in the final 20 minutes potentially saved David Moyes’ job in a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

According to reports this week, the former Manchester United manager faced the sack if the Hammers lost.

Two goals in three minutes from Danny Ings transformed the mood around the London Stadium before Declan Rice and Michail Antonio sealed West Ham’s second league win since October.

Everton slipped back into the drop zone after losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins’ penalty and Emi Buendia’s strike condemned Sean Dyche to a first home defeat since taking charge of the Toffees.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Anticipation abounds as cycling’s Tour of Phuket returns
Young Thai stars on birdie binge ahead of today’s final in Pattaya
Phuket Dojo bags Manila medal haul
Goal-shy Chelsea eye Spurs win as Man City seek consistency
Andaman stay top as Warriors win Patong derby
Phuket Country Club to host 46th President’s Cup
Government games competition kicks off
Man Utd fans urge prospective new owners to back Ten Hag
LIV Golf completes lineup ahead of new season opener
Thailand miss out on Women’s World Cup spot
Rashford shines as Man Utd rout Leicester amid takeover race
Arsenal regain top spot as Manchester City stumble in title race
Arsenal seek swift response to take title fight to Man City
Perfect Pairing at Kamala Open Bowls Championship
Snooker top guns to vie for 6-red title

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport handles rush hour arrivals

It would be nice if at least after standing for ages in the queue, the officials would acknowledge a...(Read More)

Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong

Was a good location for a anti-war rally, at the busiest tourist location of Phuket. Doing in front ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground

A most apt headline for a hold on that particular exceptional thing that their reputation precedes t...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign

How to stop tourists without license renting motorbikes if they get facilitated by the Thai rental s...(Read More)

Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong

1: Gain more legitimacy from international community. 2: We can not longer resist international pre...(Read More)

River tubing in Northern Thailand approved by TAT, local authorities

We don't see a single life jacket on photos, fantasy machine TAT! And water levels are mostly mu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground

Follow the money- who owns Genius Kids? Nepotism rules. We all know the high profile Cherng talay &#...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign

Perhaps if tourists were stopped from renting motorbikes without valid licences the amount of accide...(Read More)

More flights from China added to Phuket airport’s schedule

Can already see the results of the Chinese invasion coming back. Yesterday on a narrow street I had ...(Read More)

Officials confident no water shortage this year

Already in 2011 we red in BP about Phuket water vulnerability, that rainy seasons are not a quarante...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand

 