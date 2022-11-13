333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Arsenal five points clear after Man City stunned by Brentford

Arsenal five points clear after Man City stunned by Brentford

FOOTBALL: Arsenal head into the World Cup break five points clear at the top of the Premier League after they beat Wolves 2-0 yesterday (Nov 12) as Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Brentford.

FootballPremier-LeagueWorld-Cup
By AFP

Sunday 13 November 2022, 12:18PM

Brentford captain Ivan Toney responsed to being left out of England’s World Cup squad by scoring against Manchester City. Photo: AFP

Brentford captain Ivan Toney responsed to being left out of England’s World Cup squad by scoring against Manchester City. Photo: AFP

Newcastle remain in third after inflicting Chelsea’s third consecutive league defeat 1-0 at St. James’ Park, while Tottenham scored twice in the final 10 minutes to win a 4-3 thriller against Leeds.

City had not lost at the Etihad since February, but were stunned by Ivan Toney’s response to being left out of England’s World Cup squad.

The Brentford captain headed in his 10th goal of the season to give the Bees an early lead, but City responded before half-time thanks to Phil Foden’s sumptuous strike.

Pep Guardiola warned ahead of the game that his side might have one eye on the World Cup with 10 of the City starting XI heading to Qatar.

A lacklustre City performance was punished in the eighth minute of time added on when Brentford cut open Guardiola’s men on the counter-attack and Toney tapped in Josh Dasilva’s cross.

“The better team won,” conceded Guardiola. “We had a lot of problems and we could not press as they didn’t allow us.”

Thomas Frank hailed the result as perhaps Brentford’s best ever as they moved up to 10th in the Premier League.

“Speaking to some people from the club, this is probably the single biggest ever result,” said Frank. “Against one of the richest clubs in the world and we have one of the lowest budgets in the division.”

Arsenal took full advantage to set up an intriguing title battle when the Premier League returns from a six-week hiatus on Boxing Day.

Martin Odegaard led by example for the Gunners as the Norwegian fired home twice from close range in the second half.

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui was in the crowd before officially taking charge tomorrow and has work to do in the second half of the season with Wanderers now bottom of the table.

Bentancur saves Spurs

Tottenham once again had to come from behind after goals from the in-form Crysencio Summerville and Rodrigo either side of Harry Kane’s equaliser put Leeds in front at half time.

Jesse Marsch’s men won 4-3 against Bournemouth last weekend, but were this time on the receiving end of a thrilling comeback.

“I feel like someone has ripped my heart out,” said Marsch.

Ben Davies’ powerful strike made it 2-2 before Rodrigo restored Leeds’ lead.

An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne

Tottenham have made a habit of late fightbacks this season and rescued the three points as Rodrigo Bentancur scored twice in the final 10 minutes.

Newcastle bounced back above Spurs into third as Joe Willock’s stunning strike extended Chelsea’s winless league run to five games.

The Magpies are just two points adrift of City after a run of 22 points from a possible 24.

“I feel immense pride at how the players have performed consistently,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. “Now the challenge is to maintain and enhance that.”

Nunez finds his feet

Liverpool signed off until Boxing Day on a positive note as Darwin Nunez struck twice against Southampton.

Roberto Firmino’s header opened the scoring inside six minutes at Anfield, but in Nathan Jones’ first game in charge, the Saints responded immediately through Che Adams.

Nunez has been erratic since his 75 million euro ($77 million) signing from Benfica, but the Uruguayan is already up to eight goals in his debut season at Liverpool after two cool finishes before half-time.

Leicester’s rise up the table continued but there were fears it could come at a cost for England.

James Maddison’s stunning form forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad and he opened the scoring with his seventh goal of he season.

The midfielder hobbled off shortly after, but played down the seriousness of the problem.

“Injury isn’t too bad!” Maddison tweeted. “A small problem that was causing a bit of soreness. Can’t wait to meet up with the lads Monday.”

Harvey Barnes added a second for the Foxes 12 minutes from time to leave West Ham one point above the relegation zone.

Everton are also only a point above the bottom three after a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Bournemouth.

Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Jaidon Anthony were on target for the Cherries and there were angry confrontations between the Everton players and travelling support at full-time.

Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom as Morgan Gibbs-White scored the only goal of a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Investment urged in women’s rugby after stirring World Cup
Russell wins at last in Brazil sprint
World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight
Magnussen scores sensational first pole for Haas in Brazil
Phuket come out on top in action packed weekend of cricket
Top-ranked Atthaya scoops LPGA Rookie of Year award
Broadcast agency shot from both sides over funds for World Cup TV rights
Issara, Yuthana named to help U23 team reach Paris
Liverpool owners FSG will ‘consider’ new shareholders amid sale reports
NBTC to decide on World Cup funding
Bagnaia completes MotoGP title comeback after ‘hardest race of my life’
Arsenal back on top, Salah double lifts Liverpool
Haaland late show sends Man City top, Leeds win thriller
Arsenal face acid test at Chelsea, Son-less Spurs take aim at Liverpool
Celest proves she is the best

 

Phuket community
Police praised for pushing broken-down Honda Dream up Patong Hill

Thailand road Police are good. If only people stopped making a U-turn in from of fast moving traffic...(Read More)

Cars banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu again

The present Kata Hill repairs holds a next future road disaster of the scale of Patong Hill. A very ...(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

12 and 13 yo boys- 3 to a motorcycle whizzing about dangerously, rear-endng my car is not behaving...(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

"Brainwashed about the big climate change lie.." that's a laugh. The ice caps are und...(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

Once I asked a fluent English-speaking lawyer which side of the street his office was on- east or w...(Read More)

Cars banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu again

Quite as expected, and greater pressure on the chalong kata road. This whole side of the mountain s...(Read More)

Drunk driving victims slam push for 4am nightspot closing

Advocating for earlier closings is illogical. Keep the bars open 24/ 7 and the drunks won't leav...(Read More)

Cars banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu again

In 36 hrs time a 4 times change in Governments Patong Hill traffic policy. Guess all geologic profes...(Read More)

Drunk driving victims slam push for 4am nightspot closing

Question: When nightspots are officlally open till 4am ( in real they are already), will there than ...(Read More)

Cars banned from travelling over Patong Hill from Kathu again

"Soil under the road moved out more". Anyone surprised, despite the analyses of Thai '...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 