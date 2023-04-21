Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Arsenal aim to put pressure on City as Newcastle face Spurs

Arsenal aim to put pressure on City as Newcastle face Spurs

FOOTBALL: Title-chasing Arsenal must beat bottom club Southampton this evening (Apr 21) if they are to hold off fast-charging Manchester City ahead of next week’s Premier League summit meeting.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Friday 21 April 2023, 12:09PM

Premier League leaders Arsenal will go seven points clear of Manchester City if they beat Southampton this evening (Apr21). Photo: AFP

Premier League leaders Arsenal will go seven points clear of Manchester City if they beat Southampton this evening (Apr21). Photo: AFP

Tottenham risk losing touch with Newcastle in the battle for a top-four place unless they avoid defeat at St James’ Park, while time is running out for Leicester to lift themselves out of the relegation mire.

Arsenal could have been 11 points clear of Manchester City heading into the clash at the Etihad on Apr 26 but draws against Liverpool and West Ham have cost them.

The Gunners were 2-0 up in both of those matches, adding to the sense of frustration among fans who are desperate to celebrate a first Premier League title triumph since 2004.

If Arsenal beat relegation-threatened Southampton on Friday they will be seven points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s men, who are in FA Cup action this weekend. But the Gunners will have played two games more.

Manager Mikel Arteta says his men are ignoring the noise around the City game to concentrate on Southampton.

“We have to become really boring to everybody and be very repetitive, and just focus on what we have to do this morning, and that’s it,” he said yesterday.

“What we are playing for is something incredible,” he added. “The club hasn’t fought for this position for a long, long time. It’s in our hands and we want to do it.”

Magpies eye top four

Newcastle have the chance to put clear daylight between themselves and Tottenham in the race to finish in the top four.

Eddie Howe’s team slumped to a 3-0 defeat against in-form Aston Villa last week, ending a five-game winning run, while Spurs conceded a last-gasp goal to lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth.

Howe accepted it was his side’s worst performance of the season but said it was crucial to “focus on what’s ahead rather than what’s gone”.

If Newcastle beat inconsistent Spurs they will leapfrog third-placed Manchester United and move six points clear of Sunday’s visitors, with the added luxury of a game in hand.

Aston Villa, who travel to Brentford, are also in the hunt for a top-four place after an impressive run of seven wins in eight games but remain outsiders to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool also need to be near flawless to climb into top-four contention but will be confident of victory against struggling Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Leicester staring into abyss

Leicester won the FA Cup just two years ago and have twice finished fifth in the Premier League in the past three seasons but are staring into the abyss.

The 2016 Premier League champions, who parted ways with manager Brendan Rodgers earlier this month, have lost eight of their past nine league games to plummet down the table.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Dean Smith will take charge of his first home game against Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves, who are well clear of the bottom three after an upturn in form.

Smith, a former Villa manager, has urged his team, second from bottom and two points from safety, to play without fear.

Leicester still boast quality players such as James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored a consolation goal in last week’s 3-1 defeat at Manchester City.

“We’ve looked at the quality we have on the training ground, we haven’t brought that onto the pitch over the last eight or nine games,” said Smith.

“What I saw against Bournemouth (a 1-0 defeat) was lethargy. We need to be free and play with confidence.”

Fixtures (All Phuket times)

Saturday

Arsenal v Southampton (2am)

Fulham v Leeds (6:30pm)

Brentford v Aston Villa (9pm)

Crystal Palace v Everton (9pm)

Leicester v Wolves (9pm)

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest (9pm)

Sunday

Bournemouth v West Ham (8pm)

Newcastle v Tottenham (8pm)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket athletes shine at National Youth Games
Dojo bags 19 medals at National Jiu-Jitsu Championships
Australia embraces Greg Norman’s rebel LIV Golf with sell-out crowds
Kunlavut, Panipak receive top honours
Thailand names SEA Games provisional football squad
Rins rules in Austin after Bagnaia blunder
SEA Games to be shown on Thai TV
Saka penalty miss proves costly as Arsenal blow lead again in West Ham draw
Over 8,000 runners expected for 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon
Krabi to Phuket swim aims to raise marine conservation efforts
Haaland at the double as City heap pressure on Arsenal, Villa extend streak
Man City target perfect 10, Villa’s rise meets Newcastle test
No fooling around at the Fight Circus
Thai women win Asean Rugby Sevens championship
Gender equality inevitable in F1, says Red Bull chief Horner

 

Phuket community
Nationwide Songkran ‘Seven Days’ sees 264 deaths

So people didn't travel for the last three years? Totally, utterly wrong. ...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

@Kurt. As I said, there are none so ignorant.........(Read More)

Fuel tariff discount to bring some relief

Actually, the Ft money goes directly into the treasuries of authorities. If there was any real conce...(Read More)

Smog coming from the North, says PSU professor

Recommendations Prof Durast are good. Problem is, the Thai polluters ignore that for years already. ...(Read More)

Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident

Wouldn't it be nice if rental bikes were limited by law to be electric scooters - with a top spe...(Read More)

Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident

Seen the inpact of the 'flying rider' on the Isuzu and it's driver, sure high body speed...(Read More)

Fuel tariff discount to bring some relief

*** Opec....(Read More)

Fuel tariff discount to bring some relief

Russian war and production decrease by Opeq ( mainly Saudi Aradia) drives up oil &gas prices all...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

The bathtub Captain K. has spoken. It's all good now !...(Read More)

PM grilled on power bills

Sad to hear if a foreign retiree/expat needs to turn everything possible off to save some money. Def...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

 