Arrowsmith Cognitive Intensive Summer Program debuts in Thailand at UWCT

For the first time outside of North America, Banyapura will provide the Arrowsmith Program six-week Cognitive Intensive Summer Program in Phuket at United World College Thailand (UWCT) this July.

Friday 18 May 2018, 11:00AM

The Arrowsmith Program is based on the application of neuroscientific research and for over 35 years has worked to help both children and adults alike to strengthen weak cognitive capacities that underlie a range of learning difficulties.

The Arrowsmith Program aims to help everyone become effective, confident and self-directed learners. For children and youth, this includes enabling them to return to a mainstream classroom with strengthened cognitive capacity.

The Cognitive Intensive Summer Program at the UWCT campus will target the Symbol Relations cognitive function that processes and understands ideas. This is a very important cognitive function that is involved in processing concepts, understanding and quickly grasping what we read and hear, gaining insight, logical reasoning, seeing connections between ideas, cause and effect processing and mathematical reasoning.

UWCT is one of only three schools in all of Asia to offer the full Arrowsmith Program and is now the only school outside of North America to host the six-week Cognitive Intensive Summer Program, provided by Banyapura at the UWCT campus.

“We are privileged to be able to offer this program to Asia and Oceania,” said Hugo Moore, Arrowsmith Program Coordinator at UWCT.

“Unlike our school-based program, the Cognitive Intensive Summer Program welcomes both youth and adults, and covers a year’s worth of content for the Symbol Relations cognitive function in just six weeks.

“Everyone can benefit from this program. Strengthening Symbol Relations cognitive function is integral to higher order thinking and its benefits include an improved capacity for understanding relationships between concepts – which is necessary for logical and mathematical reasoning as well as reading comprehension – skills that affect all aspects of curriculum and life,” he adds.

The Summer Cognitive Intensive Program in Phuket will be provided by Banyapura at the UWCT campus and will feature between four to six sessions a day with a teacher-pupil ratio of one to 10. Only 20 spots are available. The six-week program will run between June 25 and August 3, from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday and is suitable for ages nine and above, including adults.

For more information and to enrol in the course please contact UWCT Arrowsmith Program Coordinator Hugo Moore at: hugo.moore@banyapura.com