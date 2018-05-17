CLASSIFIEDS ONLY THB 2,500 + VAT FOR 3 LANGUAGES The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Education
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Arrowsmith Cognitive Intensive Summer Program debuts in Thailand at UWCT

For the first time outside of North America, Banyapura will provide the Arrowsmith Program six-week Cognitive Intensive Summer Program in Phuket at United World College Thailand (UWCT) this July.

The Phuket News

Friday 18 May 2018, 11:00AM

The Arrowsmith Program is based on the application of neuroscientific research and for over 35 years has worked to help both children and adults alike to strengthen weak cognitive capacities that underlie a range of learning difficulties.

The Arrowsmith Program aims to help everyone become effective, confident and self-directed learners. For children and youth, this includes enabling them to return to a mainstream classroom with strengthened cognitive capacity.

The Cognitive Intensive Summer Program at the UWCT campus will target the Symbol Relations cognitive function that processes and understands ideas. This is a very important cognitive function that is involved in processing concepts, understanding and quickly grasping what we read and hear, gaining insight, logical reasoning, seeing connections between ideas, cause and effect processing and mathematical reasoning.

UWCT is one of only three schools in all of Asia to offer the full Arrowsmith Program and is now the only school outside of North America to host the six-week Cognitive Intensive Summer Program, provided by Banyapura at the UWCT campus.

“We are privileged to be able to offer this program to Asia and Oceania,” said Hugo Moore, Arrowsmith Program Coordinator at UWCT.

QSI International School Phuket

“Unlike our school-based program, the Cognitive Intensive Summer Program welcomes both youth and adults, and covers a year’s worth of content for the Symbol Relations cognitive function in just six weeks.

“Everyone can benefit from this program. Strengthening Symbol Relations cognitive function is integral to higher order thinking and its benefits include an improved capacity for understanding relationships between concepts – which is necessary for logical and mathematical reasoning as well as reading comprehension – skills that affect all aspects of curriculum and life,” he adds.

The Summer Cognitive Intensive Program in Phuket will be provided by Banyapura at the UWCT campus and will feature between four to six sessions a day with a teacher-pupil ratio of one to 10. Only 20 spots are available. The six-week program will run between June 25 and August 3, from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday and is suitable for ages nine and above, including adults.

 

For more information and to enrol in the course please contact UWCT Arrowsmith Program Coordinator Hugo Moore at: hugo.moore@banyapura.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic

You can't impose fines, because there is never anyone available to enforce anything. You have to sting them right at the point of purchase, and it...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders public vote on marina project amid concerns over coral damage

Based on my experience after seeing many controversial projects, the main selling of a project is done by wealthy interests with no interest other tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic

In developed countries, there is usually a charge of some kind for plastic. The money generated is then used to clean things up and process the trash...(Read More)

Phuket’s Emerald Group CEO on bail again, after missing court date

It is different in many other countries In many countries is no 'bail keep you out of prison' after committing a heavy crime, like the Red Bu...(Read More)

Phuket’s Emerald Group CEO on bail again, after missing court date

Again another stupid comment, are you saying anyone in any other country does not show up for court then holds a press conference "reassuring&quo...(Read More)

Emerald Group CEO Sawit Ketroj seeks to reassure Phuket public, investors

Not sure what someone is laughing about. The only people with a reason to smile are those renting out their properties to people like you!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic

Simply having staff ask "would you like a bag?" would have a huge effect, raising awareness and making people think. But instead we are forc...(Read More)

Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation

Nasa is right. The 'elderly' man who said that he drove carefully, crossed a double line. That is a serious traffic violation, cause of accide...(Read More)

Emerald Group CEO Sawit Ketroj seeks to reassure Phuket public, investors

So the delay is due to changes in environmental laws in 2017? Construction was supposed to start in 2015, 2 years earlier! Now this guy actually ha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic

What a unhealthy risk situation on that photo. Unfortunately not unique. See it daily all over Phuket. There is no vision, management on Phuket when ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.