Arrivals from Bangkok may face quarantine in Phang Nga

PHUKET: People from Samut Sakhon and some parts of Bangkok who fly to Phuket International Airport to go north to Phang Nga may face a 14-day quarantine on arriving in Phang Nga as a new Phang Nga provincial order comes into effect today (Feb 16).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 February 2021, 01:43PM

The notices announcing the new COVID-19 quarantine measures now in effect in Phang Nga province, immediately north of Phuket. Images: Phang Nga Provincial Health Office

The Phuket Provincial Government’s official COVID-19 Information Center Facebook page posted a notice warning of the new Phang Nga order this morning after Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada issued the order last Saturday (Feb 13). 

“The order is in effect from Feb 16 to 28 or until further notice,” the order explained.

“Arrivals from the ‘red zone’ areas must be tested. They must present themselves to public health officers and present their permission to travel as issued by an official or their company. Then public health officials will consider whether they have to quarantine for 14 days at their accommodation or not,” the Phang Nga order said. (See original order in Thai here.)

The order identified the highest-control ‘red zone’ areas as: Samut Sakhon, and the Bangkok districts Phasi Charoen, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, Bang Khun Thian and Jomthong.

“However, those who just completed quarantine from the areas or have a certificate issued not more than three days [before arriving in Phang Nga] showing that the person is free of COVID-19 can show this document in order to not be required to quarantine,” the Phang Nga order said.

“Arrivals from the provinces Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Prathom, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Maha Sarakham, Rayong, Tak, Samut Prakan and Sa Kaeo must present themselves to public health officials and strictly follow the disease control measure,” the Phang Nga order noted.

Of note, while not specifically mentioned in the order, the Phang Nga Provincial Health Office has issued an advisory pointing out that arrivals from Rayaburi District in Pathum Thani and from Mae Sot District in Tak province would also be required to observe a home quarantine.

Day-trip visitors to Phang Nga are required to register themselves online via the Mor Chana COVID-tracking application. No other requirements were stipulated in the order.

“All people are still asked to maintain social distance at least one metre in public places, not go to the areas where people gather in crowds, and wear a face mask at all times in public,” the Phang Nga order also noted.

Those found breaching the order will be prosecuted, said the order. The exact penalties for breach of the order were not defined.

