According to a report issued on Saturday (Jan 4), Phuket Provincial Police officers led by Cap Chaiwat Chuwang arrested Phuket native Anupoj “Poj” Kuerak, 25, with five pills of ya bah at a house in Moo 5, Kathu.
The report also noted that officers seized four other items related to the arrest.
Anupoj, registered as living on Nanai Rd in Patong, was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, said the report.
The second arrest was that of Cherdsak “Cherd” Phromthaensud, 37, originally from Phattalung, who was found with 1,055 pills of ya bah at a house in Phuket Villa 3, in Moo 1, Wichit.
Police also seized six other items related to the arrest.
Cherdsak was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, said the report.
