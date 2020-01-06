Arrests net two suspects, more than 1,000 ya bah pills

PHUKET: Two arrests over the weekend, in Kamala and in Wichit, netted two men in possession of more than 1,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) in total, police have announced.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 January 2020, 06:32PM

The arrests of the two men led to the seizure of more than 1,000 ya bah pills. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

According to a report issued on Saturday (Jan 4), Phuket Provincial Police officers led by Cap Chaiwat Chuwang arrested Phuket native Anupoj “Poj” Kuerak, 25, with five pills of ya bah at a house in Moo 5, Kathu. The report also noted that officers seized four other items related to the arrest. Anupoj, registered as living on Nanai Rd in Patong, was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, said the report. The second arrest was that of Cherdsak “Cherd” Phromthaensud, 37, originally from Phattalung, who was found with 1,055 pills of ya bah at a house in Phuket Villa 3, in Moo 1, Wichit. Police also seized six other items related to the arrest. Cherdsak was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, said the report.