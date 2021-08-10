The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Arrest warrants served for illegally occupying Layan beach state land

Arrest warrants served for illegally occupying Layan beach state land

PHUKET: Two squatters refusing to vacate state land at Layan Beach have been served arrest warrants for refusing an order issued by a government official, MaAnn Samran, Chief of Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) has confirmed.

landpropertycrimetourism
By Kiattikul Chumanee

Tuesday 10 August 2021, 06:09PM

Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn Samran busy overseeing the COVID-19 ‘proactive screening’ mass testing in Cherng Talay yesterday (Aug 9). Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn Samran busy overseeing the COVID-19 ‘proactive screening’ mass testing in Cherng Talay yesterday (Aug 9). Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The warrants were served after the Cherng Talay OrBorTor petitioned the court late last month, Mr MaAnn told The Phuket News.

Mr MaAnn confirmed that arrest warrants were issued for three people, but he only spoke of two people who he named only as Mr Akkarachai and Mr Leechua. Both had ignored all official notices to vacate the land they were illegally occupying, despite the Supreme Court ruling last year that the land they were on belonged to the state.

“For case involving Mr Akkarachai, the court on July 22 asked him to pay B400,000 or B600,000, I’m not sure. The prosecutor had filed a request to deny bail,” Mr MaAnn said in a hurried conversation.

“As for Mr Leechua, the court has postponed his court date,” he said.

Mr MaAnn today met with officers from the Legal Execution Department (LED) to discuss whether workers can enter the properties and demolish any structures still standing.

“We need to look into this as the court has postponed one of the trial dates,” he said.

The results of the meeting with the LED officials have yet to become known.

Thanyapura

“We need to be very careful. Even though we have a good intention to get the land back, when someone files a lawsuit and the court accepts the lawsuit, everyone is afraid because we need to pay bail ourselves,” Mr MaAnn said.

“Officers at a previous meeting told me to wait until all the legal processes have been completed, and I told them that I do not have any problems doing it that way, but I asked them whether that would take a long time,” he said.

“Other people want me to wait because they are not locals born here, but I am. I want to clear the land for my local people. As a politician, I hope I can make a great benefit for my people,” he added.

“I want to do so, but I cannot do it alone, as things are beyond my authority. I need to follow the orders of higher officials,” Mr MaAnn said.

“For my part, I have already contacted a company to demolish the structures on the land. I am just waiting for other officials to be ready, so we can demolish the structures on the land and get our land back,” he said.

Mr MaAnn noted that recent developments in the rising number of COVID cases on the island had disrupted the efforts to reclaim the land.

“Last week, we planned to go to examine the land again, but we did not because there was an outbreak of COVID-19 infections in Cherng Talay, and the OrBorTor office needed to be closed for two weeks,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Xi_Virus | 10 August 2021 - 18:57:50 

Mr MaAnn: eXcuse me but you are a BAD Joke!

Fascinated | 10 August 2021 - 18:52:24 

So much for Ma-Ann's fianl, final, final, final final, removal the other week! Strange that there's alwasy some sort of complication when he's in the middle of things but always claims 'bigger boys did it'.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand COVID cases approach 800,000 |:| August 10
First Sandbox flight from Hong Kong lands in Phuket
Phuket second COVID vaccination injections moved forward
Anti-government protests hit Bangkok streets
Phuket ‘Covid Care Centers’ to be set up for asymptomatic patients
Governor orders islandwide tourist safety campaign
Phuket Town fresh markets closed over COVID fears
Phuket marks 61 new COVID infections
Acceleration of global warming ‘code red’ for humanity
Don’t export AstraZeneca jabs, says expert
Medics focused on COVID granted legal immunity
Swiss tourist killer moved to Phuket Prison
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist killer caught, confesses! Protest chaos in Bangkok |:| August 9
Nok Air Phuket - U-Tapao flights to continue
Mobile Commerce Bus service to help local communities

 

Phuket community
Governor orders islandwide tourist safety campaign

Most of the crime in Thailand is drug related, probably up to 90% of all crime....(Read More)

First Sandbox flight from Hong Kong lands in Phuket

Ref: "nine were people who were considered high-risk contacts who later tested positive while s...(Read More)

Arrest warrants served for illegally occupying Layan beach state land

Mr MaAnn: eXcuse me but you are a BAD Joke!...(Read More)

Anti-government protests hit Bangkok streets

Bravo my dear fellow Thais. Keep on Fighting the DARKNESS that has covered Thailand's Sky since ...(Read More)

Arrest warrants served for illegally occupying Layan beach state land

So much for Ma-Ann's fianl, final, final, final final, removal the other week! Strange that ther...(Read More)

Governor orders islandwide tourist safety campaign

I've felt very safe living in Thailand but, people without money to buy food are driven to crime...(Read More)

Don’t export AstraZeneca jabs, says expert

Thailand's Rooster of Corruption comes home to roost as people die while AZ is exported. The Pfi...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Covid Care Centers’ to be set up for asymptomatic patients

And the three districts of concern are? [Phuket has only three Districts: Muang, Kathu and Thalan...(Read More)

Phuket marks 61 new COVID infections

Would be interesting to know if these are fully, single or non vaccinated? ...(Read More)

Governor orders islandwide tourist safety campaign

"Governor orders islandwide tourist safety campaign” well well this every single Governor say...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SAii Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 