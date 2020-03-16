Kata Rocks
Army welfare chief has virus, 60 quarantined

THAILAND: The chief of the Army Welfare Department has been tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 and 60 people in close contact with him have been quarantined at their homes, including some of the top brass.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafetymilitary
By Bangkok Post

Monday 16 March 2020, 02:37PM

Gen Nathaphon Srisawat, special adviser to the army. Photo: Bangkok Post

Gen Nathaphon Srisawat, special adviser to the army, said today (Mar 16) that Maj Gen Rachit Arunrangsi, Director-General of the Army Welfare Department, was infected and being treated at Phramongkutklao Hospital.

Officials had traced his activities back 14 days to identify people in close contact with him.

“Sixty people risked infection and home quarantine was ordered for them... They included 36 commanding officers deemed at high risk,” Gen Nathaphon said.

Those in self-quarantine included some of the army top brass because they attended the same meeting last week, he said. Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong was not among them.

Others were drivers and family members of people in close contact.

Singha

“Those who were within 4.5 metres [of him] for at least 15 minutes are at risk,” Gen Nathaphon said.

Army chief Gen Apirat ordered regular checks to ensure those in home quarantine obeyed the order, Gen Nathaphon said.

He said Maj Gen Rachit developed a fever last Friday (Mar 13) and tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital.

Maj Gen Rachit had been at the Lumpini boxing stadium, in his capacity as the chief of the stadium, Gen Nathaphon said.

Phuket community
British overstayer nabbed with ganja

Did you notice he was ALSO caught with illegal drugs Insp K? You condone people coming here and brea...(Read More)

Govt endeavours to clear up visa entry confusion

First the thai government create confusion, many departments involved. Hahaha. After that start '...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

@albator. Good point. Name me another country were one lives & works, and has to do a visa run e...(Read More)

British overstayer nabbed with ganja

Another low life gone and another headbanging comment from the weird serial poster.Tsssss...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

More and more countries are locking down. American Airlines suspend international flights till May 5...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sensing the fear

So the economic impact of COVID-19 in headlines around the world is pure speculation? So why then c...(Read More)

No ‘Stage 3’ despite spike in virus cases

J. My comment is about that 'stage 3', Thai Ministry denies while we are in a Pandemic. That...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

How can a Ministry take herself serious on money thinking 'hopes', hopes based on nothing su...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

1: The Coronavirus Pandemic is not over next month April. 2: Worldwide people who lost jobs need a j...(Read More)

Phuket Town school fire causes B500k in damage

Yup yup...just like the Grenfell fire in London fire that started in a kitchen and 72 died. In this ...(Read More)

 

