Maj Gen Santi Sakuntak, commander of the Thep Satri Task Force, said today (Mar 15) that Muang, La-un and Kra Buri districts in Ranong and Tha Sae district in neighbouring Chumphon have been designated as areas for temporary shelters.
He said Thailand would accept them on humanitarian grounds and send them back after the situation returns to normal, instead of setting up permanent refugee camps at the border.
Protests against the military junta in Myanmar have turned deadly since the Feb 1 coup, with dozens of demonstrators killed yesterday. The military regime imposed martial law in two townships in Yangon.
Thailand shares a 2,400 kilometre land border with Myanmar.
