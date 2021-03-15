BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Army preparing temporary camps for fleeing Myanmar nationals

Army preparing temporary camps for fleeing Myanmar nationals

THAILAND: The army is planning temporary camps in Ranong and Chumphon provinces for Myanmar nationals fleeing political violence, as the death toll among protesters opposed to the military coup there continues to escalate.

Myanmarviolencepolitics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 March 2021, 02:08PM

Security forces stand guard during a demonstration by protesters against the military coup in Yangon’s Hlaing Tharyar township yesterday (Mar 14). Photo: AFP.

Security forces stand guard during a demonstration by protesters against the military coup in Yangon’s Hlaing Tharyar township yesterday (Mar 14). Photo: AFP.

Maj Gen Santi Sakuntak, commander of the Thep Satri Task Force, said today (Mar 15) that Muang, La-un and Kra Buri districts in Ranong and Tha Sae district in neighbouring Chumphon have been designated as areas for temporary shelters.

He said Thailand would accept them on humanitarian grounds and send them back after the situation returns to normal, instead of setting up permanent refugee camps at the border.

Protests against the military junta in Myanmar have turned deadly since the Feb 1 coup, with dozens of demonstrators killed yesterday. The military regime imposed martial law in two townships in Yangon.

Thailand shares a 2,400 kilometre land border with Myanmar.

