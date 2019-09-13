Army lieutenant, accused of raping girl, 14, discharged, loses pension

BANGKOK: An army lieutenant accused of raping a fellow soldier's 14-year-old daughter has been dishonourably discharged from the military.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 13 September 2019, 09:41AM

The Defence Ministry order discharging Lt Jarae Rojanasawinya dishonourably from the military for serious disciplinary violations and gross misconduct. He is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, a sergeant major's daughter, several times since March. Photo: Wassana Nanuam

The Defence Ministry ordered the dismissal of Lt Jarae Rojanasawinya of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, without a pension, finding him guilty of serious disciplinary violations and gross misconduct.

Defence permanent secretary Gen Nat Intarachareon signed the order on Sept 11.

The family of a 14-year-old girl has accused the lieutenant of raping their daughter on several occasions and videotaping the abuse to blackmail the girl into silence.

The family has filed a complaint with Na Thawi police in Songkhla. The alleged rapes had occurred since March this year, Thai media reported.

The girl, daughter of a sergeant major first class in Songkhla, had reportedly suffered severe depression and tried twice to commit suicide.

Thairath Online reported that the man's divisional commander, Maj Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, said on Monday that Na Thawi district police in Songkhla had been asked to handle the case.

The army would not help the accused man, he said.

The accused officer denied raping the girl and in turn accused the girl's mother of twisting the facts to help her sergeant major husband, whom he accused of firing shots in a military camp and attempted murder.

The sergeant major told the media that he fired shots into the ground to prevent the lieutenant from firing shots at him.

Both men were suspended from duty after the incident.

