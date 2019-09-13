Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Army lieutenant, accused of raping girl, 14, discharged, loses pension

Army lieutenant, accused of raping girl, 14, discharged, loses pension

BANGKOK: An army lieutenant accused of raping a fellow soldier's 14-year-old daughter has been dishonourably discharged from the military.

crimemilitary
By Bangkok Post

Friday 13 September 2019, 09:41AM

The Defence Ministry order discharging Lt Jarae Rojanasawinya dishonourably from the military for serious disciplinary violations and gross misconduct. He is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, a sergeant major's daughter, several times since March. Photo: Wassana Nanuam

The Defence Ministry order discharging Lt Jarae Rojanasawinya dishonourably from the military for serious disciplinary violations and gross misconduct. He is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, a sergeant major's daughter, several times since March. Photo: Wassana Nanuam

The Defence Ministry ordered the dismissal of Lt Jarae Rojanasawinya of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, without a pension, finding him guilty of serious disciplinary violations and gross misconduct.

Defence permanent secretary Gen Nat Intarachareon signed the order on Sept 11.

The family of a 14-year-old girl has accused the lieutenant of raping their daughter on several occasions and videotaping the abuse to blackmail the girl into silence.

The family has filed a complaint with Na Thawi police in Songkhla. The alleged rapes had occurred since March this year, Thai media reported.

The girl, daughter of a sergeant major first class in Songkhla, had reportedly suffered severe depression and tried twice to commit suicide.

Thairath Online reported that the man's divisional commander, Maj Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, said on Monday that Na Thawi district police in Songkhla had been asked to handle the case.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The army would not help the accused man, he said.

The accused officer denied raping the girl and in turn accused the girl's mother of twisting the facts to help her sergeant major husband, whom he accused of firing shots in a military camp and attempted murder.

The sergeant major told the media that he fired shots into the ground to prevent the lieutenant from firing shots at him.

Both men were suspended from duty after the incident.

 

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket all clear as haze blankets south
Baby was not put up for sale, police say
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Controversial painting sold! Microplastics in Thai fish? Phuket expat honoured! || September 12
Phuket health office exonerates tourist store of overloaded preservatives in curry paste
Phuket Town road to close for Moon Cake Festival
Tourism climbs slowly despite low season
2,500 unaccounted for in hurricane-hit Bahamas: official
Water discovered for first time in atmosphere of habitable exoplanet
US teen swimmer sanctioned for buttocks-baring bathing suit
Microplastic waste found in Trang mackerel
Hospitals to be ranked on prices
Centara adds three new hotels to Phuket Portfolio
US to ban flavoured vaping products as lung disease cases surge
Chinese tourists injured in Patong jet-ski collision
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Babies-for-sale on Facebook! Ex-Mayor loses island lawsuit? City truck pile-up? || September 11

 

Phuket community
Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Yes Nasa, you are right. But also visa applications many other countries will be denied, as one has ...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

Are puzzled how to become nr 6th ranking with a figure 17.37 for professional competence. And: No d...(Read More)

Chinese tourists injured in Patong jet-ski collision

Are jet skies since a few years not obligated to have a insurance? Were the tourists having by law ...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Gen Prawit order Capt Thamanat to take a test, and see if he can get a visa to visit Australia for ...(Read More)

Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

Looks like the angry little thuggies still can't accept that they're losers and need to move...(Read More)

Council garbage truck driver fined B1k for brake failure ending in 10-car Patong pile-up

Yes Dek, I wrote it and waited your reaction. So, now the real question again. Why fining a driver...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for electrical works

Mr K, most of acknowledge that to "fix" something properly, the first time, means less mon...(Read More)

Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

Not exactly rocket science as to who will have done this given the location....(Read More)

Krabi ex-mayor loses legal fight in claim for tourist hotspot island

A 33 years legal battle! Wow, one can't make it up. Is it not time Thailand modernise all these ...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

This deputy minister walks now on thin ice if he dismisses' a Australian media report. The denia...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 