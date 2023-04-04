British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Army inducts only 47 conscripts from Kathu

Army inducts only 47 conscripts from Kathu

PHUKET: Of the 433 young men in Kathu District called up to present themselves for conscription duty at Saphan Hin yesterday (Apr 3), only 47 will serve as soldiers, officials have reported.

military
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 April 2023, 05:44PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

« »

The conscription service was conducted at the 4,000-seat ‘Indoor Sports Stadium’, with Lt Col Kawit Satitsomboon overseeing the proceedings. Lt Col Kawit is Commander-in-Chief of the 5th Infantry Division, serving with the Region 4 Army base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, 

Of the 433 men called to present themselves, 24 chose to enlist voluntarily, while 23 drew the ‘red card’, meaning they will be obliged to perform mandatory military service. The remaining 386 were exempted from military service.

Some of those conscripted formally requested to delay their period of military service.

According to the Government Contact Center (GCC), Thai men who must attend the call-up for conscription in 2023 are men who were born in 2002, and men born between 1994 and 2001 who had never attended a conscription call-up before or had been called up previously but never completed their military service.

SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

However, students who reach the age for conscription are allowed to delay their conscription according to the ministerial regulations (namely so they can complete their studies).

Thai men who reach the conscription age must go to their local district office and be issued a summons (SorDor 35) from a Military Recruiting Officer. 

Those who do not present themselves to be issued a SorDor 35 within the permitted time face a B300 fine or up to three months’ imprisonment.

Those who are issued a SorDor 35 and do not attend the conscription call-up face up to three years’ imprisonment.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 05 April 2023 - 16:06:34 

And the conscription officers and doctors issuing medical exemptions all drove off in brand new Mercedes Benzes. Notice that Kathu is an affluent area of an affluent province.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

CAAT reminds of fare ceilings as Bangkok-Phuket flights remain among most expensive
Woman, 68, killed in fatal lane change
ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents
Officials honour Chakri Day
Cash handouts spark concern
For deaf Ukrainians, smart watches can be life-saving
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Another raid on floating beach club off Patong, Gun-stealing cop probe leads to arrests || April 6
Woman busted with 2.5kg of cocaine at Phuket airport
Phuket Hotels Association appoints new Executive Director
Bus safety hits radar for Songkran
Floating party barge raided again
Possible Trump trial plunges 2024 race into uncharted territory
Crackdown on Bolt, inDriver taxi-app drivers continues
Governor breaks fast with island Muslims
Probe into cop shop gun theft ends

 

Phuket community
Floating party barge raided again

When the floating Yona Beach Club is allowed to float in Patong Bay after 'buying' all the c...(Read More)

Floating party barge raided again

One would think Phuket Marine Office should be in 'the lead' in al this regarding that float...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

Why the charge is manslaughter ? That is hard to fathom ........(Read More)

Cash handouts spark concern

remember that guy that was handing out banana to anyone for a vote ? ...(Read More)

Woman busted with 2.5kg of cocaine at Phuket airport

Dumb crooks will always get caught, even by dumber cops....(Read More)

Bus safety hits radar for Songkran

All drivers should be given urine screening tests BEFORE being allowed to start work. The amount of ...(Read More)

Floating party barge raided again

Seems not enough brown paper bags have been presented to the 'right people' in decision maki...(Read More)

Crackdown on Bolt, inDriver taxi-app drivers continues

The continuation of this ridiculous witch hunt to stop "illegal" taxis taking any bit of p...(Read More)

Probe into cop shop gun theft ends

Let us guess what the punishment for dereliction of duty will be... 'Transferred to an inactive ...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association appoints new Executive Director

Congratulations Jayne. The island will be better with your presence in this new position....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Pacific Prime Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 