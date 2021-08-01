The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Army files complaint against coup poster

Army files complaint against coup poster

BANGKOK: The army chief has filed a complaint against a social media user who posted that a military coup was brewing, with plans to replace Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha with Gen Apirat Kongsompong as prime minister.

Sunday 1 August 2021, 08:30AM

Army chief Gen Narongpan Jittkaewtae, unhappy with coup rumours, filed a complaint against a Facebook user on Saturday (July 31). Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Army chief Gen Narongpan Jittkaewtae, unhappy with coup rumours, filed a complaint against a Facebook user on Saturday (July 31). Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Gen Narongpan Jittkaewtae told Maj Gen Burin Thongprapai, director of the army’s Office of the Judge Advocate, to file the complaint with the Nang Lerng police against a Facebook user by the name of “Nathapong Akkara”, reports the Bangkok Post.

Maj Gen Burin accused the person of importing false information into a computer system under the computer crime law. If found guilty, he or she could be punished by five years in prison and/or a fine up to B100,000.

Anyone who shared this fake news, he said, would also be prosecuted.

According to the army ‒ few people have seen the post ‒ the Facebook user posted around noon on Friday (July 30) that 300 troops from a special army unit from Lop Buri had detained Gen Prayut at his house in the compound of the First Infantry Regiment in Bangkok.

The post also claimed that Gen Narongpan was staging a coup ‒ he had sent tanks of 48 battalions (34,000 troops) to seize Bangkok. The goal was to “shut down” the country for five years and appoint Gen Apirat, a former army chief and now vice-chamberlain of the Royal Household Bureau and deputy director of the Crown Property Bureau, as prime minister.

A source in the army said Gen Narongpan was very unhappy about the rumour because it might cause unrest and panic.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Besides, he had always maintained his view against coups, saying the chance of one happening under his watch was “zero”, according to the source.

Around midnight Friday, army spokesman Santipong Thampiya sent messages to Line groups of reporters, saying the Facebook post was fake news that had damaged the reputation of the army and the government.

Gen Prayut and his government have come under increasing pressure for their handling of the worsening Covid pandemic. They have responded by clamping down freedom of expression in the name of maintaining order.

On Wednesday, Gen Prayut issued an announcement under the emergency situation decree banning the propagation of information that might frighten people or reports containing distorted information. It instructed the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission to coordinate with internet service providers to block the IP address of an offender from accessing the internet and subsequently to take legal action against him or her.

A major difference between the computer crime law and the announcement is that the former penalises disseminators of fake news that may frighten people and follows due legal process. The latter leaves out the word “fake”, meaning that even truthful information deemed to cause panic is also prohibited.

The new order also allows officials to block a person’s access to the internet, seen as an infringement of civil rights, even before the court rules on his or her guilt.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Provincial Police Chief probed over gambling den raid
Swiss man found hanged at home in Pa Khlok
New expat jab registration website opens Sunday
Phuket local infections remain high
Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor
Thai baht becoming the region’s worst-hit currency in COVID pandemic
Large worker camps in Thalang targetted in COVID crackdown
Prayut vows not to resign
Phuket local infections over seven days tops 200
B2bn heroin haul in Northeast
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More closures, Phuket Sandbox on 2 week watch |:| July 30
Police probe staged protest photos of bodies left on Phuket Town streets
Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

 

Phuket community
New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Why is it that even when they're making something specifically and exclusively in English the Th...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

Dave C @ not closing the bridge earlier and allowing a football tournament to take place involving t...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Kurt and Christy must be to two unluckiest farang in Phuket - even the one Aussie I know who struggl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

Well the Covid Delta variant has been imported already in Thailand, so about that no more need to wo...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Tried registering new nation wide vaccination site. My email address taken , but with a error report...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

As one of the 'insane', what does President Biden have to do with Thai reluctance or inabili...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Great news as today I turn 60 but, whoops-"email already taken," as are the other 2 I trie...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

It is not only national infection rates that are going to impact domestic tourist numbers for Phuket...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

Bye bye sandbox... Foreigners are waiting for freebox in case of government not understand. Actually...(Read More)

Prayut vows not to resign

After 7 years of 'barrack-ruling' Gen Prayut still not understand that in a normal democrati...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
SAii Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 