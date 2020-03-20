Armed drug suspects arrested in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: Police seized three home-made firearms in drug raids on two houses in Pa Khlok earlier this week.

crimedrugspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 20 March 2020, 05:30PM

One of the ‘home-made’ firearms seized in the raids. Photo: Thalang Police

the suspects were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged. Photo: Thalang Police

The ‘home-made’ firearms seized in the raids. Photo: Thalang Police

The raids were led by Lt Col Seksan Khomsakhon of the Thalang Police on Wednesday (Mar 18), noted a police report of the arrests.

Suchart Yomdoi, 34, was arrested at at a house in Moo 4, Pa Khlok, after he was found with 80g of kratom leaves, a shotgun and a simple-made rifle fitted with a target scope.

Suchart was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug and possession of an illegal firearm, the report noted

In a nearby house, Dorigin Changlek, 20, was arrested with 1.2 litres of kratom juice, the report added.

At the same house, Somwang Changlek, 52, was arrested as he was found in possession of a non-factory-made rifle and a box of bullets, the report said.

Somwang was charged with possession of illegal firearm and ammunition, while Dorigin was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug. The report noted.

A fourth arrest marked in the report was that of Pudea Buachai, 56, who was arrested after he was found with 0.11g of crystal meth (ya ice) at a house in Moo 8, Thepkrasattri.

Pudae was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

All four suspects were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged accordingly, the report said.