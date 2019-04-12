Teerasak “Lek” Kulchawa, 32, was arrested in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, Thalang after he was found in possession of 4,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 172.59 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) as well as a .357 handgun and 12 bullets, and two digital weighing machines.
Teersak was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The second person announced as arrested was Pattanapong “Toh” Jeerathumsoonthorn, 28, who was arrested in Talad Yai, Phuket Town.
He was found in possession of 483.8g of crystal meth and a digital weighing machine.
Pattanapong wastaken to Phuket Provincial Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.
The report noted no other details of the two men’s arrests.
