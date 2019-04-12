PHUKET: Two men have been arrested for drugs, with one of the men found carrying a .357 revolver, Phuket Provincial Police have announced.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 12 April 2019, 11:24AM

Teerasak “Lek” Kulchawa, 32, was arrested in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, Thalang after he was found in possession of 4,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 172.59 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) as well as a .357 handgun and 12 bullets, and two digital weighing machines.

Teersak was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The second person announced as arrested was Pattanapong “Toh” Jeerathumsoonthorn, 28, who was arrested in Talad Yai, Phuket Town.

He was found in possession of 483.8g of crystal meth and a digital weighing machine.

Pattanapong wastaken to Phuket Provincial Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The report noted no other details of the two men’s arrests.